Tribune editorial: Reservation subdistricts make sense

Up

North Dakota will lose a valuable asset when Wendy Ross leaves as superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. But she deserves congratulations -- she's moving on to a National Park Service senior leadership role and will be helping to oversee sites in 13 states. She's earned the promotion through numerous accomplishments over her three-decade career. At Theodore Roosevelt, highlights include leading the park through a crazy wildfire season this year, getting needed repairs going on the South Unit scenic loop road and overseeing a surge in visitation.

Down

Whether it's a prank or an initiation rite, it's still theft and vandalism. Someone has been stealing letters from the sign in front of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. Eight letters have been taken over a three-month period, according to the Highway Patrol, which handles security on the Capitol grounds. No arrests have been made, but whoever is responsible should know that potential charges could rise to a felony level, depending on the total value of the letters stolen and the amount of damage done to the sign.

Up

The Flying Farmer is battling back after a horrific crash during a stunt car jump. Daredevil John Smith of Makoti is known around North Dakota as the Flying Farmer. He's been making jumps for decades -- but the last one about a week ago ended in disaster when he crashed and rolled his car. He's had a couple of surgeries since at a Minot hospital. And he might have some lingering memory issues and confusion because he hit his head hard enough that his helmet flew out the back window. But his daughter Amanda Smith says he's been able to walk short distances and is in good spirits. He was close to going home on Friday.

