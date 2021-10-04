Tribune editorial: Reservation subdistricts make sense

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A state legislative committee took a step forward when it approved a proposed new legislative district map that includes House subdistricts for the Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold reservations. North Dakota Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy has said subdistricts would allow “tribal members to elect the candidate of their choice.” The full Legislature must approve the plan, and the governor must sign off on it. That seems likely. A downside is that subdistricts aren't proposed for the Standing Rock and Spirit Lake reservations, which don't have the necessary population under the Federal Voting Rights Act. That matter might end up in court.
Down
North Dakota duck hunters are facing subpar wetland conditions as the season gets underway. The Game and Fish Department's annual fall wetland survey indicates the number of duck hunting wetlands is down statewide about 44% from last fall. That's not surprising, given last year's dry winter and the summer of extensive drought across the state. But there are other factors that determine the quality of the hunt, including weather conditions and migration patterns. Migratory Game Bird Biologist Andy Dinges says there's still the potential for good hunting. Let's hope so -- resident waterfowl hunters spend an estimated $20 million annually, according to state Tourism Division data.
Up
North Dakota will lose a valuable asset when Wendy Ross leaves as superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. But she deserves congratulations -- she's moving on to a National Park Service senior leadership role and will be helping to oversee sites in 13 states. She's earned the promotion through numerous accomplishments over her three-decade career. At Theodore Roosevelt, highlights include leading the park through a crazy wildfire season this year, getting needed repairs going on the South Unit scenic loop road and overseeing a surge in visitation.
Down
Whether it's a prank or an initiation rite, it's still theft and vandalism. Someone has been stealing letters from the sign in front of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. Eight letters have been taken over a three-month period, according to the Highway Patrol, which handles security on the Capitol grounds. No arrests have been made, but whoever is responsible should know that potential charges could rise to a felony level, depending on the total value of the letters stolen and the amount of damage done to the sign.
Up
The Flying Farmer is battling back after a horrific crash during a stunt car jump. Daredevil John Smith of Makoti is known around North Dakota as the Flying Farmer. He's been making jumps for decades -- but the last one about a week ago ended in disaster when he crashed and rolled his car. He's had a couple of surgeries since at a Minot hospital. And he might have some lingering memory issues and confusion because he hit his head hard enough that his helmet flew out the back window. But his daughter Amanda Smith says he's been able to walk short distances and is in good spirits. He was close to going home on Friday.