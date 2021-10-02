Tribune editorial: Rescue money a chance for improvements

North Dakota Democrats hold so few seats in the Legislature that it’s easy to discount their presence. That’s a mistake because they do bring good ideas to the table.
Republicans control the House, 80-14, and the Senate, 40-7. It’s unlikely redistricting or the next election will dramatically change those numbers. So Democrats must use the art of persuasion to get their ideas adopted and legislation passed.
The Democratic-NPL recently outlined its proposals for spending federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid. The state’s share of the money is $1 billion. How the money will be allocated must be decided by the end of 2024, and the funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
The Tribune editorial board believes the quicker that decisions are made by the Legislature and the money is put to use, the better. The act is intended to help the nation’s economy rebound from the pandemic, and the best way to do that is to put the money to use. Hoarding some of it until the last minute accomplishes nothing.
When the Legislature meets Nov. 8 to consider a redistricting proposal, it also plans to decide how to use the money. The Democrats’ proposal contains some pet projects and some that won’t get too far.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee of Fargo and Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman of New Rockford unveiled $507 million in infrastructure proposals including $400 million for “shovel-ready,” long-term projects and $7 million for public health workforce incentives. They also want $400 million for child care, including $200 million for grants to build facilities on school grounds; and $100 million for state-administered paid family leave.
The Tribune encourages legislators to consider funding for child care and family leave. Child care was difficult to find before the pandemic, which made the situation worse. The pandemic also demonstrated the importance of family leave when COVID-19 tore through families.
Opponents argue family leave is best left to the private sector, but not all businesses are equipped to provide it. This is an opportunity to develop a statewide program.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday released his recommendations for the money. He urged legislators not to delay spending the funds, noting the state has a number of reserve funds.
Burgum calls his plan “Accelerate ND.” It proposes $326 million for workforce and economic development; $237 million for infrastructure and other improvements; and $134 million for improving various state programs and initiatives.
Another $207 million for tax relief, $100 million for economic development and $100 million for the state pension fund in the Accelerate ND proposal comes from the 2019-21 state budget surplus.
House and Senate appropriations committees will meet this month to review proposals for spending the relief money before the special session.
It needs to be a nonpartisan effort at finding the best ways to help North Dakotans over the long term. Everyone should be willing to compromise. Child care and family leave will require ongoing appropriations, so legislators must find a funding mechanism for the future. This shouldn’t be a reason for rejecting the proposals outright.
Child care and family leave directly impact young families getting started. It can take a big chunk of their budgets.
Burgum’s tax relief proposal merits a close look as a way to help many residents.
Spending $1 billion isn’t a simple task. There are issues of being fair, finding ways to help the most people and deciding whether to make future spending commitments. It’s also an opportunity to make improvements that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.
Hopefully, legislators can work together to come up with a plan that North Dakotans can be proud of.