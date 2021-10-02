Tribune editorial: Rescue money a chance for improvements

North Dakota Democrats hold so few seats in the Legislature that it’s easy to discount their presence. That’s a mistake because they do bring good ideas to the table.

Republicans control the House, 80-14, and the Senate, 40-7. It’s unlikely redistricting or the next election will dramatically change those numbers. So Democrats must use the art of persuasion to get their ideas adopted and legislation passed.

The Democratic-NPL recently outlined its proposals for spending federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid. The state’s share of the money is $1 billion. How the money will be allocated must be decided by the end of 2024, and the funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

The Tribune editorial board believes the quicker that decisions are made by the Legislature and the money is put to use, the better. The act is intended to help the nation’s economy rebound from the pandemic, and the best way to do that is to put the money to use. Hoarding some of it until the last minute accomplishes nothing.

When the Legislature meets Nov. 8 to consider a redistricting proposal, it also plans to decide how to use the money. The Democrats’ proposal contains some pet projects and some that won’t get too far.