Tribune editorial: Republicans in a fight for soul of party

The North Dakota Republican Party finally had too much, coming out against the Kiefert recall effort this week. Party Chairman Perrie Schafer called the effort “frivolous” and a “distraction.” He also called the attempt to recall Burgum and Sanford “misguided” and doomed to fail.

This isn’t the first time there has been divisions within the state Republican Party. A few years ago the tea party movement gained prominence across the country, including in North Dakota. It resulted in a summit of sorts in Bismarck where Republicans and tea party supporters discussed their differences.

The tea party still has influence in the GOP, but it didn’t become a home-wrecker.

Now, more-conservative elements of the GOP are questioning the direction of the Republican Party. The ultra-conservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature often gets blamed for instigating the censures and the Kiefert recall. The caucus denies involvement.

There’s a fight for the soul of the Republican Party, with the more-conservative elements pushing for a stricter adherence to Republican principles. They face an uphill fight to gain control of the party. They don’t have much to gain by bolting from the party, so more tactics like the recalls can be expected.