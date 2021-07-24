Tribune editorial: Republicans in a fight for soul of party

The North Dakota Republican Party has become so dominant that it can be defeated only from within.
The GOP holds all statewide offices and the three congressional seats, and it has large majorities in the North Dakota House and Senate. Democrats have been unable to loosen the Republican grip on power.
However, recent wrangling among Republicans could provide some opportunities.
Nine Republican legislators were censured last spring by their local parties. One of those censured, Rep. Dwight Kiefert of Valley City, is now the target of a recall effort. Kiefert blames the actions against him and the others on their votes to expel former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denies the accusations.
The recall sponsoring committee in District 24, Kiefert’s district, argues that Kiefert has failed to uphold the standards of a Republican in the district. Shane Anderson, sponsoring committee chairman, said members are disappointed with Kiefert’s voting record. The committee has a year to collect 1,764 signatures to recall Kiefert.
It’s not the only recall attempt in the state. Republican Michael Coachman is leading an effort to recall GOP Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Coachman’s group needs to get 89,000 signatures by next June.
The North Dakota Republican Party finally had too much, coming out against the Kiefert recall effort this week. Party Chairman Perrie Schafer called the effort “frivolous” and a “distraction.” He also called the attempt to recall Burgum and Sanford “misguided” and doomed to fail.
This isn’t the first time there has been divisions within the state Republican Party. A few years ago the tea party movement gained prominence across the country, including in North Dakota. It resulted in a summit of sorts in Bismarck where Republicans and tea party supporters discussed their differences.
The tea party still has influence in the GOP, but it didn’t become a home-wrecker.
Now, more-conservative elements of the GOP are questioning the direction of the Republican Party. The ultra-conservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature often gets blamed for instigating the censures and the Kiefert recall. The caucus denies involvement.
There’s a fight for the soul of the Republican Party, with the more-conservative elements pushing for a stricter adherence to Republican principles. They face an uphill fight to gain control of the party. They don’t have much to gain by bolting from the party, so more tactics like the recalls can be expected.
The internal bickering in the GOP could provide an opening for the Democratic-NPL. Unfortunately, for them, the party is struggling with its own identity and ability to field candidates.
There’s one effort to field a new party, but it’s feeble. Mitchell Sanderson and Charles Tuttle have filed for the trade name Trump’s America First GOP. They have a long way to go before being recognized as a party. They would have to offer candidates and garner 5% of the vote before being considered a party.
So far it’s just a name and a reflection of the differences in the Republican Party. It doesn’t appear the differences will seriously weaken the party’s grip on power. But for those who like to follow political maneuvering, it will provide the best show in the state.