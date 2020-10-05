Tribune editorial: Remote access to court records should be restored

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Down
Remote access to North Dakota state court records is still stalled, 10 months after the Supreme Court suspended the access. The court documents are already open records, but the public has to either visit a courthouse or request documents from a court clerk to see them. The remote access gave the public the ability to see the records online remotely, the same access attorneys already have. The public access went live Jan. 1 but was suspended after privacy complaints of personal information in court filings. The coronavirus pandemic has heightened the importance of remote access. Some courthouses have closed at times during the pandemic, and some members of the public may not feel comfortable visiting them. Most government agencies have accelerated plans to make information and meetings more accessible to the public via technology. The Supreme Court should do the same.
Up
North Dakota State University made the right call when it limited attendance to Saturday’s game against Central Arkansas to family members of players. It was no doubt a disappointment to many Bison fans to not be able to attend the only game of the fall season. But it was the best decision to protect the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state.
Down
The Mandan Police Department violated state law when it redacted information in records requested by a resident that should have been public, the North Dakota attorney general said in an opinion issued last week. The opinion said the department improperly redacted records related to two dog attack incidents. The department was ordered to provide the correctly redacted records at no charge to the resident.
Up
North Dakota firefighters returned last week after two weeks of helping fight massive wildfires on the West Coast. A task force of 16 firefighters and one task force leader from Williston, Minot, Grand Forks and Fargo traveled to Oregon in September to assist under a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states. The fire departments also sent three fire trucks, two support vehicles and a command trailer. “The crew jumped on every mission assigned to them, even with the long hot days and some chilly nights in the tent,” said Williston Fire Chief Jason Catrambone, who led the team.
