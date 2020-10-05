Tribune editorial: Remote access to court records should be restored

Down

Remote access to North Dakota state court records is still stalled, 10 months after the Supreme Court suspended the access. The court documents are already open records, but the public has to either visit a courthouse or request documents from a court clerk to see them. The remote access gave the public the ability to see the records online remotely, the same access attorneys already have. The public access went live Jan. 1 but was suspended after privacy complaints of personal information in court filings. The coronavirus pandemic has heightened the importance of remote access. Some courthouses have closed at times during the pandemic, and some members of the public may not feel comfortable visiting them. Most government agencies have accelerated plans to make information and meetings more accessible to the public via technology. The Supreme Court should do the same.