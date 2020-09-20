Tribune editorial: Reject effort to sabotage initiatives

Once again there’s an attempt by the Legislature to weaken the state’s initiated measure process. Voters should reject Measure 2 placed on the November ballot.
The measure sends any voter-approved initiated constitutional measure to the Legislature for approval. If legislators don’t approve the measure, it goes back to the voters for another vote.
The measure essentially gives the Legislature veto power over the initiative process. Even if a measure wins approval on its second ballot appearance, it’s going to take supporters more time to achieve their goals.
Supporters of the measure argue it’s needed because out-of-state interests are pouring money into the state to influence voters. They cite approval of a medical marijuana measure, Marsy’s Law and a wide-ranging ethics revamp.
There’s no doubt supporters of the measures have received financial support from outside sources. But with the possible exception of Marsy’s Law, the measures have been launched and successfully presented by North Dakotans.
Legislators griping about the initiative process isn’t anything new, though in recent years the attacks have become more aggressive.
The initiative process gives a voice and power to the public. It allows them to place proposed laws and constitutional measures on the ballot if they collect enough signatures. There are safeguards built into the system.
The Tribune editorial board believes what bothers legislators is the loss of power. They don’t like voters telling them what to do. At times, though, the Legislature doesn’t reflect the will of the people.
The odds of the Legislature approving a medical marijuana bill was more than slim, so voters took action. While legislators reworked the marijuana measure after it passed, voters eventually got medical marijuana. Without the initiative process it’s unlikely it would have happened.
Ballot measures also can generate a storm of opposition. A few years ago a measure to abolish property taxes was placed on the ballot. Opponents got organized and it was easily defeated.
A group called ProtectND has been formed to fight the initiative measure. Another group, North Dakotans for the Protection of Our Constitution, has begun campaigning for passage of the measure.
It’s democracy in action, with opposing groups making their arguments to the voters. The Tribune believes the measure should be rejected because it limits the rights and power of the public.
The initiative and referral processes have been messy in North Dakota. Over the years, some individuals have almost made a career out of putting measures on the ballot. They often influenced how bills were written because legislators knew otherwise they could be placed before the voters.
The Tribune is a believer in the process even when we don’t like the results. We feel Marsy’s Law was a bad measure and hope some day it will be challenged in court. The problem wasn’t that it got on the ballot, but the opposition didn’t convince the public to reject it.
Legislators or other elected officials shouldn’t always have the final say. The public deserves the right to change the constitution or make other changes. If legislators expect the public to trust their judgment, then they must respect the rights of the public.
The Legislature needs to quit trying to whittle away at the initiative process. It’s messy at times, but it’s grass-roots democracy.
