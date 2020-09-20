Tribune editorial: Reject effort to sabotage initiatives

The Tribune editorial board believes what bothers legislators is the loss of power. They don’t like voters telling them what to do. At times, though, the Legislature doesn’t reflect the will of the people.

The odds of the Legislature approving a medical marijuana bill was more than slim, so voters took action. While legislators reworked the marijuana measure after it passed, voters eventually got medical marijuana. Without the initiative process it’s unlikely it would have happened.

Ballot measures also can generate a storm of opposition. A few years ago a measure to abolish property taxes was placed on the ballot. Opponents got organized and it was easily defeated.

A group called ProtectND has been formed to fight the initiative measure. Another group, North Dakotans for the Protection of Our Constitution, has begun campaigning for passage of the measure.

It’s democracy in action, with opposing groups making their arguments to the voters. The Tribune believes the measure should be rejected because it limits the rights and power of the public.