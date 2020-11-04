Tribune editorial: Regional jail a model for cooperation

Burleigh and Morton counties were wise to update a joint powers agreement that spells out the funding of the regional jail. The two counties worked together to build the jail, and its continued success relies on the future cooperation of the counties.

The Burleigh Morton County Detention Center was completed in 2017. When it opened it had 230,000 square feet with 480 jail beds divided among five two-story pods ranging from dormitory to maximum security.

It’s a vast improvement over the crowded facilities both counties were using. It took some persuasion to get the counties to agree to the project. There was concern in Morton County about having the jail located in Burleigh, but those worries have faded.

The new agreement adjusts the funding formula and increases how much Morton pays to run the center. Each county’s share of the jail budget had been determined by the jail population over a 12-month period. That was changed to 24 months to provide consistency in cost-sharing and improve budgeting.

Under the new formula, one year of heavy use by one county wouldn’t disproportionately impact how much the county contributes to the budget for a year. The modified formula also increases Morton’s share of the budget by 1.5%, which is about $100,000 based on present costs.