Tribune editorial: Recruitment, training plan needs priority

Gov. Doug Burgum unveiled two proposals this week totaling more than $70 million to boost the workforce in the state. Now, he has to sell the plans to the Legislature next year, which might not be easy.

Burgum’s nearly $53 million “ND Works Investment Plan” involves recruitment and training of workers. He also released a proposal this week to help cities recruit and retain workers. Recruitment of workers appears essential since the state’s unemployment rate sits at 1.7%, which should be the envy of most states.

Unfortunately, there are many jobs going unfilled.

How the Legislature reacts to these proposals along with Burgum’s efforts to eliminate the state income tax for most residents remains to be seen. Some legislators are considering tax relief.

Balancing tax cuts with workforce-related proposals could get tricky. Burgum painted an optimistic picture of how receptive legislators will be. He believes they have an appetite for his proposals.

However, the Legislature will be quite different from when it last convened. Most of the leadership has retired, and redistricting will result in some new members. With new leadership and members, the session might not run as smoothly as in the past.

Burgum has had an uneven record working with the Legislature, though the relationship has improved. Legislators, when in session, have a tendency to want to run the show, in other words, run the state.

While legislators have approved record budgets in recent years, they are still cautious about spending.

The key elements of Burgum’s “ND Works Investment Plan” are:

$25 million to expand a state Commerce Department workforce recruitment initiative and Job Service virtual job fairs.

$20 million for a grant program for local governments and economic development groups to address labor demand.

$5 million for a grant to boost training for employers using automation technology to ease workforce issues.

Nearly $750,000 for a job placement program to train and help former convicts find employment.

Efforts to expedite and reform occupational licensure.

All of Burgum's proposals have merit, but there’s plenty of room for legislators to tinker with them, especially the price tags.

It’s going to take a major effort by the Burgum administration to persuade the Legislature.

There’s no doubt that job recruitment remains essential in the state. Even in the oil patch -- where a few years ago people were clamoring for jobs -- positions remain unfilled. One of the reasons there isn’t more drilling in the state is the lack of workers. While the oil industry provides a steady revenue stream, it could be better.

Burgum’s office and the Legislature needs to work together to develop a recruitment policy that will show results in the short term. Otherwise the state is in danger of growing stagnant.