Tribune editorial: Record giving at a time of record need

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The 24-hour fundraising event Giving Hearts Day broke another record last week, raising nearly $22 million from 41,955 donors, according to preliminary figures. The campaign, which benefits nearly 500 charities in North Dakota and Minnesota, is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation and the Alex Stern Family Foundation. Nonprofit organizations including the Great Plains Food Bank have reported seeing record need throughout the pandemic. It’s good to see so many generous people step up to help fill those needs. The event raised about $2.7 million more than last year, with 7,244 more donors than in 2020. Since the event began in 2008, it has raised more than $111 million.

Down