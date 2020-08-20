Tribune editorial: Recent fires show need for caution

The recent fires should serve as a reminder to residents to check their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. Also, do you know where the fire extinguishers are stored in your home? It’s easy to buy them and forget where you place them.

What makes the Sunset Bluffs fire even sadder is that the mishandling of the smoking material left so many people homeless, and they lost at least some of their belongings. It was an accident, but it didn’t need to happen.

The community has responded in a number of ways to help the fire victims. The Sunset Apartment Fire Official Facebook group has been formed to spearhead donations. National Information Solutions Cooperative arranged for a warehouse at 3305 Old Red Trail to be a drop-off for donations. Kupper Chevrolet in Mandan has begun hosting a weekly community lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the dealership, with a freewill offering for the victims.

The Red Cross has been helping those displaced by fire, along with the Blackstone, Baymont and Comfort Suites offering rooms.

The response of the community to help the fire victims is heartwarming, but not surprising. Bismarck-Mandan always has been quick to come to the aid of people in emergencies. Hopefully, the recent fires will serve as a reminder to the community to be safer in their daily lives. If that happens, than something good will have resulted from the fires.

