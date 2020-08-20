Tribune editorial: Recent fires show need for caution

Home fires often are preventable if residents follow safety precautions. Three recent fires in Bismarck-Mandan are blamed on improperly discarded smoking materials, which means a lot of suffering could have been avoided if people had been more careful.
On Tuesday, Bismarck firefighters responded to a deck fire in south Bismarck. The fire, which was contained to the deck, was blamed on a cigarette butt in a plastic container. A mobile home on the 2500 block of Centennial Road was damaged by a fire blamed on a cigarette butt in potting materials.
The biggest fire was on Aug. 10 at the Sunset Bluffs apartment building in northwest Mandan. Residents of 31 occupied apartments were displaced by the fire blamed on, again, improperly discarded smoking materials.
A neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex was destroyed by fire on July 14, 2019. Smoking materials are the suspected cause of that fire. Some residents displaced by that fire had moved into the building that burned this month.
People don’t need to suffer the trauma of two fires or one fire if the proper safety steps are followed. If you smoke, you need to know how to safely extinguish your cigarette or other smoking material. Trying to put a cigarette out in a plant pot isn’t wise, since potting soil can be flammable.
The recent fires should serve as a reminder to residents to check their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. Also, do you know where the fire extinguishers are stored in your home? It’s easy to buy them and forget where you place them.
What makes the Sunset Bluffs fire even sadder is that the mishandling of the smoking material left so many people homeless, and they lost at least some of their belongings. It was an accident, but it didn’t need to happen.
The community has responded in a number of ways to help the fire victims. The Sunset Apartment Fire Official Facebook group has been formed to spearhead donations. National Information Solutions Cooperative arranged for a warehouse at 3305 Old Red Trail to be a drop-off for donations. Kupper Chevrolet in Mandan has begun hosting a weekly community lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the dealership, with a freewill offering for the victims.
The Red Cross has been helping those displaced by fire, along with the Blackstone, Baymont and Comfort Suites offering rooms.
The response of the community to help the fire victims is heartwarming, but not surprising. Bismarck-Mandan always has been quick to come to the aid of people in emergencies. Hopefully, the recent fires will serve as a reminder to the community to be safer in their daily lives. If that happens, than something good will have resulted from the fires.
