Tribune editorial: Recall effort over refugees is misguided

The Tribune always has been a strong supporter of initiated measures, referrals and recalls. We believe the public should have processes to take action when government has failed to act, or passed legislation or taken steps that are disputed.

That said, the Tribune editorial board doesn’t agree with the effort to recall Burleigh County Commissioner Kathleen Jones. It’s the public’s right to do so, and we’ll defend that right, but we feel the effort is misguided.

The recall effort is largely the result of commission votes to approve continued refugee resettlement and reject a nonbinding straw vote on the issue. In both cases the vote was 3-2, with Jones and commissioners Mark Armstrong and Jerry Woodcox in the majority. Under the law, only one commissioner can be recalled at a time and there must be more than a year left on the commissioner’s term.

The sponsoring committee selected Jones, citing “reasons of contempt of the voters and negligence in office.” Robert Field, one of the organizers of the recall, indicated the group might also target Armstrong at some point. The group has a year to collect 11,848 signatures.

