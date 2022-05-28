Tribune editorial: Reasonable limits needed on gambling

The North Dakota Gaming Commission was wise last week to place a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. The Legislature should further address the issue when it convenes in January.

The commission voted 3-2 to change the definition of a bar to make clear where the electronic pull tab machines that mimic slot machines will be allowed. In 1994 the Legislature defined a bar as a “retail alcoholic beverage establishment where alcoholic beverages are dispensed and consumed.”

The revised language specifies that a bar does not include gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. Under the new definition, a bar in a hotel, bowling alley or restaurant could still have the machines.

Four gas stations/convenience stores have started selling and serving liquor and added the machines at their businesses. The businesses are in Bismarck, Grassy Butte, New Salem and Glen Ullin. They can continue to use the machines until the Legislature acts on the issue.

It’s obvious why the machines are attractive to businesses. North Dakotans spent more than $1.3 billion on e-pull tab machines in fiscal year 2021. Gamblers are on track to spend $1.8 billion in fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30.

North Dakota received more than $25.5 million in gambling taxes during the last fiscal year, nearly double what was collected in fiscal year 2020, and three times the amount collected in 2019.

Gambling also has been good for charities in the state, with those organizations receiving an estimated $130 million last year, an increase from nearly $95 million in fiscal year 2020, which was a 25% increase from 2019.

Over the years legalized gambling has increased in the state. Charities were allowed to sponsor blackjack games and also pull tabs, which recently became electronic machines. Lotteries and horse racing also are allowed. The most recent addition has been sports betting. There are 10 casinos on the state’s American Indian reservations. So the state’s treasury and charities benefit greatly from expanded gambling.

Opponents have warned that those who can least afford to gamble do so and that gambling can be addictive. The state does set aside a portion of the gambling money for addiction services.

The Tribune editorial board agrees with the commission’s new definition of a bar. Allowing the machines in gas stations and stores provides the opportunity for people traveling or making a quick shopping stop to gamble. In theory, if allowed, someone traveling across the state could gamble at each stop.

The Tribune is not opposed to legalized gambling. The days of back room gambling and police raids aren't something we want to see return. We do favor reasonable regulations, and the commission’s action makes sense.

The Legislature will have a chance to review the issue, and the Tribune is betting legislators will agree with the commission.

