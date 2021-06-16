Tribune editorial: Radioactive waste site a positive step

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and other state agencies are responsible for monitoring the KT site and any other sites that get approval. It’s estimated that the state will need between three and five facilities to meet the demand for disposal.

The state believes it has the right procedures in place for inspecting and monitoring the waste sites. Agencies should be prepared to tweak their policies if they learn more in the future.

Some North Dakotans might prefer that we continue to ship the waste to other states. The term radioactive tends to make some people nervous. However, trucking the waste to other states raises safety concerns over possible accidents.

In the past some ignored the requirements to dispose of the waste. Hundreds of bags of filter socks, which often contain radioactive material, were found dumped in an abandoned Divide County gas station in 2014. It wasn’t the only case of its kind. More recently, radioactive waste from North Dakota was illegally dumped in an Oregon landfill.

Hopefully, having radioactive waste disposal sites in the state will discourage illegal dumping.

The state needs to handle the waste it generates and not expect other states to do so even though they get paid for it. State agencies should be diligent about enforcement of rules regarding the disposal of the waste. Violators should be treated firmly.

