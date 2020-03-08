Tribune editorial: Racial data could benefit court system

The North Dakota Supreme Court has a rule under consideration to have the court system collect race data on criminal defendants. The justices have referred the proposal to the court's Minority Justice Implementation Committee, the group that forwarded the proposal to the high court.
The committee will now review public comments received on the proposed rule.
Officials say the race data would be used to do statistical analysis of real or perceived biases in the state’s criminal justice system. The hope is the data will help develop policy solutions for any race-related issues.
If the Supreme Court proceeds with collection of race data it could help court officials better understand some factors in criminal cases.
“That’s the purpose of the rule, is to see if there’s a disproportionate handling of one race or one group of individuals ... so we can make changes or policy changes or shift things if needed, but the first step is getting that information, finding out if that’s the case,” said Northeast District Judge Anthony Swain Benson, who chairs the committee.
It’s long been known that Native Americans and African Americans have been overrepresented in the state’s prisons. Native Americans are North Dakota’s largest minority group, making up 5.1% of the state’s population in 2018. However, Native Americans made up about 22% of the 1,778 inmates in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s custody last month.
That’s a big disparity between state population and prison population. The hope is that race data will provide some insight into the disparity. Are some groups not as well-represented by legal counsel, is there an inability to pay fees or fines, or is there a lack of understanding of the court system?
The collection of race data could help answer some of these questions. It could help judges better understand the circumstances of defendants. Everyone should have the same opportunity for a fair trial.
The race data also will indicate whether there’s bias in the court system. Without the data, it’s difficult for officials to argue against allegations of prejudice.
Race data, like any research, has merit only when used appropriately. Corrections Director Leann Bertsch is right when she says officials must be sensitive about how the race information is used.
The race data wouldn’t be accessible to the public unless it’s compiled in a final report or used for research after payment of a fee.
The Tribune editorial board believes collecting race data could serve a valuable purpose, but there must be safeguards in place. There are still several steps left in the process, including the review of public comments, before the Supreme Court will decide on whether to adopt the rule.