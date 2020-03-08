Tribune editorial: Racial data could benefit court system

That’s a big disparity between state population and prison population. The hope is that race data will provide some insight into the disparity. Are some groups not as well-represented by legal counsel, is there an inability to pay fees or fines, or is there a lack of understanding of the court system?

The collection of race data could help answer some of these questions. It could help judges better understand the circumstances of defendants. Everyone should have the same opportunity for a fair trial.

The race data also will indicate whether there’s bias in the court system. Without the data, it’s difficult for officials to argue against allegations of prejudice.

Race data, like any research, has merit only when used appropriately. Corrections Director Leann Bertsch is right when she says officials must be sensitive about how the race information is used.

The race data wouldn’t be accessible to the public unless it’s compiled in a final report or used for research after payment of a fee.

The Tribune editorial board believes collecting race data could serve a valuable purpose, but there must be safeguards in place. There are still several steps left in the process, including the review of public comments, before the Supreme Court will decide on whether to adopt the rule.

