Tribune editorial: Quick action showed true act of bravery

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A lot of people are called heroes, but it's not every day that someone actually puts their life on the line to help another human being. Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs Lt. Dexter Davis was recently awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery for saving an injured bus driver the day a road washed out on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in July 2019, killing two other drivers. Davis didn't think twice about entering the swift water with ropes and a life vest to stabilize the bus and get the driver out. He said, “There was no time to think. The only thought that was running through my mind was how we’re going to get the guy off the bus.” Taking action rather than thinking about how to preserve one's own self is true heroism.

Down

An oilfield wastewater spill in northwestern North Dakota is one of the largest in state history. It could take more than a year to clean up. It's still unclear why the leak in the Hess Corp. pipeline occurred near Ray -- and why it continued for three weeks before a landowner finally realized something was wrong. By that time, 1.4 million gallons of produced water had spilled. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. The spill impacted surrounding farmland, but it doesn't appear to have contaminated any drinking water sources. Both Hess and state officials are investigating what happened. Let's hope for some quick answers.

Up

Options for getting around the city are increasing for Bismarck residents who don't have a vehicle. A Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC leadership group has been working toward starting a bike share program since 2020, and it's now a reality. The BCycle program allows users to rent a bike from one of four kiosks, at Sertoma Park, Pioneer Park, Peace Park, and the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center. Bikes can be rented for as long as 15 hours at a time. It's a good option for people who don't want to walk long distances -- similar to the Bird scooters that are available downtown. And the bikes also are a great opportunity for people who simply want to go for a ride.

Down

Nearly 200 injured workers in North Dakota have had their personal information compromised because of a cyberattack that targeted the state Workforce Safety & Insurance agency. It happened in June when a WSI employee opened an email attachment containing malicious code. The agency says the attacker gained access to personal data of 182 injured workers in the employee's email account. WSI has notified the affected people and offered them identity theft protection services. But it's a shame those workers have to go through that, when they're already dealing with a work-related injury.