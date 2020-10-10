Tribune editorial: Quarantine change won’t win over public

Gov. Doug Burgum’s new quarantine guidance won’t achieve its goal of encouraging more people to wear masks to combat COVID-19.

Under the new guidance, anyone in close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will no longer be urged to quarantine for 14 days if both people involved were wearing masks. Those close contacts will now be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. The change applies to most settings except health care.

The Tribune editorial board doesn’t see the change as a workable incentive for people to wear masks. Most people who don’t wear masks are aware of the risks of COVID-19. There are some who may even believe the pandemic is overblown, while others doubt the effectiveness of masks, believe they won’t get COVID-19 or feel masks infringe on their freedom.

If they don’t feel the need for masks, it’s unlikely they are worried about quarantining. Unfortunately, there are some that would ignore the need to quarantine. The problem with voluntary compliance is too many won’t comply, putting others at risk.

With North Dakota breaking records for hospitalizations, infections and deaths, there can be no doubt about the severity of the situation. Burleigh and Morton counties have become hot spots for the coronavirus.