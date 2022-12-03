Tribune editorial: Pursuits pose a danger, how to reduce them?

Attorney General Drew Wrigley wants to get tough on offenders who flee law enforcement and prompt chases. He rightfully points out the pursuits pose a danger to the public and law enforcement.

Wrigley argues weak sentencing leads offenders to believe they can flee and not face additional jail time. The attorney general told the Grand Forks Herald he’ll seek legislation in the upcoming Legislature to push judges to give additional jail time.

Under his proposal, judges would give an additional sentence that would be served consecutively with the primary charged crime. The length of the sentence would be at the discretion of the judge. If no additional sentence is handed down for the pursuit, the judge would have to issue a written explanation.

Wrigley said after talks with law enforcement across the state that it’s apparent law enforcement pursuits are on the increase. While that may be true, it appears the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bismarck Police Department and Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office will see a decline this year, the Grand Forks Herald reported. The Minot Police Department is trending up this year.

Fortunately, law enforcement departments have rules governing pursuits. Most departments limit pursuits to major crimes such as murder or when the suspect poses a threat to the public. Otherwise, law enforcement relies on other means to track down the offender.

The Bismarck Police Department at times uses the Highway Patrol’s airplane to follow and capture offenders.

The Tribune editorial board has no doubt that police pursuits are sometimes warranted. Still, they are dangerous.

The Tribune questions whether an additional sentence will deter suspects from fleeing. It’s unlikely someone will weigh the risk of an additional sentence before fleeing. They are more interested in getting away and avoiding jail entirely.

The Tribune agrees if someone flees and poses a danger in doing so, they should be punished. There needs to be a balance to decide at what point additional time behind bars no longer helps to reform the offender, but simply costs taxpayers more.

It’s good that Wrigley wants to give judges discretion on sentencing. There are situations where leniency is appropriate. There also are cases where the offender needs to be locked up for the entirety of the sentence.

Finding the right sentence for each offender can be a difficult balancing act. The crimes might be similar, but one offender might have a long rap sheet and for another it might be the first offense.

Wrigley is right to want to reduce the number of pursuits. Judges, however, need discretion when sentencing offenders. Mercy sometimes needs to be part of justice.