Tribune editorial: Public should know how much state invests

When the Legislature this year directed the State Investment Board to invest a certain amount of the Legacy Fund in-state, the decision made sense.

The Legacy Fund’s North Dakota Growth Fund program targets a 3% allocation of the $8.4 billion Legacy Fund toward private capital, with a preference to in-state investments.

The idea was to give a boost to in-state companies, sort of a shop local mandate. The Investment Board selected 50 South Capital to manage the Growth Fund as a general partner.

50 South Capital announced its first investment this week, and to say it’s disappointing is an understatement.

Statewide, the public’s interest in the Legacy Fund and how it’s used remains high. So, when it became known that 50 South made a major investment in St. Louis-based Lewis & Clark AgriFood, people were hungry for details. That’s apparently the last thing the board, 50 South Capital or Lewis & Clark wanted to provide.

They wouldn’t even say how much of the public’s money was invested with Lewis & Clark. The company cited confidential information as the reason for not disclosing the amount. Tribune attempts to get more information resulted in referrals that prompted more referrals.

The Legislature passed a number of bills this year outlining how the Legacy Fund earnings should be put to use. It included infrastructure bonding repayments and in-state investments. While Lewis & Clark isn’t an in-state company, it touts its "long track record of investing in the state." The company said it has invested in one North Dakota company, the agriculture app Bushel. No one will comment on how the Legacy Fund's investment in Lewis & Clark AgriFood will be invested in North Dakota.

The Tribune editorial board is less concerned that the company is based in St. Louis than we are over the secrecy of how much was invested. If the company wasn’t interested in being transparent, it should have turned down the money.

And state officials shouldn’t have agreed to make the investment confidential. The public deserves to know how much of its money is being invested and where. The use of the Legacy Fund has been controversial at times, and putting a cloak of secrecy over it will only make it more so.

It doesn’t help that the state Retirement and Investment Office has been slow to implement new Legacy Fund investment mandates because of staff vacancies.

The Legacy Fund has exceeded expectations since voters created it in 2010. It has the potential to benefit North Dakota in many ways. Because there are many differing opinions on how the money should be put to use, it is essential that the process be transparent.

The State Investment Board and 50 South Capital need to rethink how they approach investments. The public needs to know how much money is invested and the companies involved. The public is the real investor, and the board and 50 South Capital work for the public.

