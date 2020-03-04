Tribune editorial: Public should get money owed from royalties

It’s appropriate for the state Land Board to provide clarity on payments for improper deductions taken from natural gas royalties. At the same time, the Tribune editorial board believes companies should pay all of what’s owed.
We agree with Treasurer Kelly Schmidt when she said:
“What about those that have been in compliance and have paid us on time and have done the responsibility that we have asked them to do? Are we going to reimburse them?”
It’s only fair that the companies that owe the state make good on the payments. We understand there was confusion about a letter sent to companies by the Department of Trust Lands. At a meeting of the Land Board last week, steps were taken to clarify issues raised by the oil and gas industry.
Companies were told they don’t have to make the payments within 90 days of the letter, but make a “good faith” effort within the time frame to work with the state to resolve payments. It’s going to take some companies time to find paperwork on wells they have operated for decades. Some wells have changed hands, adding to the difficulty of locating paperwork.
You have free articles remaining.
The North Dakota Petroleum Council asked the Land Board to make May 1, 2017, as the date from which to recalculate deductions. That date coincides with a state memo sent to all royalty payers providing guidance for calculating royalties.
The Tribune believes that would be too generous to the industry. It’s obvious both the industry and the state are responsible for the handling of improper deductions. The industry should have corrected its mistakes and the state should have been more diligent about collecting the money.
The royalty money the state receives goes into trusts that benefit public education in North Dakota. The Department of Trust Lands estimates that 40 companies owe tens of millions of dollars from the improper deductions. Over the years, the state has struggled at times to fund education. That’s money that could have been put to good use.
The Tribune doesn’t agree with Gov. Doug Burgum’s request that the Land Board reconsider the letter. He cited concerns that the letter could result in more natural gas flaring if it makes oil and gas companies reluctant to operate in the state.
North Dakota shouldn’t be afraid to enforce laws and regulations because the oil and gas industry might do less business. However, the state needs to be clear about what it expects from the industry.
It makes sense for the Land Board to get information on what royalty guidance the department provided to companies in the past. That should help the Land Board decide how to proceed with the payments.
We also agree with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s desire to see the matter resolved without litigation. Hopefully, the Land Board and industry can reach an agreement that provides the public the money it is entitled to get.