Tribune editorial: Public should get money owed from royalties

The Tribune believes that would be too generous to the industry. It’s obvious both the industry and the state are responsible for the handling of improper deductions. The industry should have corrected its mistakes and the state should have been more diligent about collecting the money.

The royalty money the state receives goes into trusts that benefit public education in North Dakota. The Department of Trust Lands estimates that 40 companies owe tens of millions of dollars from the improper deductions. Over the years, the state has struggled at times to fund education. That’s money that could have been put to good use.

The Tribune doesn’t agree with Gov. Doug Burgum’s request that the Land Board reconsider the letter. He cited concerns that the letter could result in more natural gas flaring if it makes oil and gas companies reluctant to operate in the state.

North Dakota shouldn’t be afraid to enforce laws and regulations because the oil and gas industry might do less business. However, the state needs to be clear about what it expects from the industry.

It makes sense for the Land Board to get information on what royalty guidance the department provided to companies in the past. That should help the Land Board decide how to proceed with the payments.

We also agree with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s desire to see the matter resolved without litigation. Hopefully, the Land Board and industry can reach an agreement that provides the public the money it is entitled to get.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0