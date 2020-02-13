Tribune editorial: Public should comment on Legacy Fund

The legislative committee heard a wide variety of proposals when it sought public comment in Fargo last November.

The committee also wants to hear feedback from western North Dakota, the region that is responsible for the oil wealth.

No written comments to the committee had been submitted ahead of the meeting as of Wednesday. The public can submit comments to Adam Mathiak with Legislative Council at amathiak@nd.gov.

The meeting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.

The discussion of the Legacy Fund comes at a time when North Dakota’s top state oil regulator projects that the state’s oil production may peak within five years. Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told legislators this week that oil production is expected to plateau for about a dozen years after a peak and then slowly decline by the end of the century, The Associated Press reported. Advancements in enhanced oil recovery could extend that longer.

The Tribune editorial board has previously said that guidelines need to be established to determine what qualifies for Legacy Fund earnings.

Now is the time for the public to get involved and help shape decisions that will affect generations to come.

