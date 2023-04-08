There are a number of bills before the Legislature this year related to gun ownership rights. The Tribune editorial board believes legislators should use caution as they review the bills.

In February the House killed several gun-related bills and then rolled them into a proposed study, in House Bill 1341. Those bills would have allowed guns to be carried in schools, colleges, bars and public buildings; permitted honorably discharged veterans to carry concealed guns in schools, churches and public buildings; banned red flag laws which are laws that allow courts to take guns away from someone considered a risk; and expanded where people can carry guns.

If it’s decided to do the study during the interim, legislators should be careful about considering expanding where guns can be carried. Many North Dakotans would be nervous about seeing people in public places carrying guns.

Bars would seem like a risky place to allow guns, since drinking and weapons could be a bad mix. Last week a man was shot and killed and another man wounded in a Beulah bar after a third man pulled a gun. The suspect in the case faces several charges and the court process is just beginning.

It shows what can happen. Someone attending a sporting event who gets too excited or angry could cause harm. There have been numerous cases across the country of incensed fans attacking referees.

To the Tribune editorial board it doesn’t make sense to allow guns in places where people might be getting angry. More and more public meetings in North Dakota are seeing people shouting and even making threats. Unfortunately, our society has become less civil.

The Tribune doesn’t believe the state should expand where people can carry guns.

The Senate this week approved two gun-related bills. House Bill 1340 makes the Legislature the sole authority to regulate firearms. It passed 41-6. It’s intended to prevent a patchwork of regulations across the state.

The Senate also passed HB1339, which expands constitutional carry to residents of other states with a valid driver’s license or ID.

The Tribune realizes guns are important to many North Dakotans. Hunting remains a major pastime, as does target shooting and trapshooting. The state has good safety rules for hunters starting when they are young. Because of that there are few hunting accidents in North Dakota compared to other states.

When it comes to considering gun legislation, the Tribune believes the safety of North Dakotans comes first. We don’t believe having guns in more public places will improve our safety. There’s a reason for why in the Old West some towns collected the guns of visitors until they left. It was for the safety of all.

Legislators were right to roll the six bills into a study. There shouldn’t be a rush to change the law. It requires time and public feedback.