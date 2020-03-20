Tribune editorial: Public safety, privacy must be balanced

For the first cases, public officials announced that they involved travel to the East Coast or travel to Germany. But for subsequent cases, most involving Burleigh and Morton counties, the North Dakota Department of Health has said only domestic or international travel. On Tuesday night, a spokeswoman would not confirm if the domestic travel was a general region like the East Coast or West Coast, citing concerns about privacy.

Even though we live in a small state, it seems unlikely that someone could identify a COVID-19 case with a generic description of which coast the person had visited. But being armed with that information could help you make better decisions about whether you need to self-isolate if you think you had come in contact with someone who had traveled to that general area.

There also are unanswered questions surrounding a group of 75 Bismarck high school band students and eight chaperones who went to Anaheim, Calif., from March 10-15. Anaheim, in Orange County, was reporting community transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at the time of the trip.

The Tribune has attempted to get answers after hearing from two community members last weekend who said they were concerned for public safety.