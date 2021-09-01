Tribune editorial: Public needs to take steps to stop virus

A year ago at this time when public schools opened in Bismarck there were stringent safety protocols in place to deal with the pandemic. This year, school officials have taken few steps to protect students and staff.
It reflects a prevalent public attitude across the state that we have returned to normal despite statistics that show a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Tribune editorial board is concerned the refusal to accept reality will have dire consequences. Burleigh County once again is a leader in COVID-19 cases in the state.
It’s sad because several simple steps can help curb the spread of the coronavirus, even the latest variant, delta. In the past year when we donned masks, observed social distancing and used sanitizers we were able to reduce COVID-19 numbers.
Yes, Gov. Doug Burgum also slapped restrictions on some businesses and signed off on a mask mandate. The arrival of vaccines also provided a new layer of protection and hope that the pandemic could be stopped in its tracks. After the initial rush to get vaccinated, interest in the vaccines has waned.
A little more than 50% of eligible adults are fully vaccinated in North Dakota. Of adolescents in the 12-18 age group, only 23% are fully vaccinated. The majority of recent COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
The figures indicate the recent surge in coronavirus cases is largely self-inflicted. We have the ability through vaccines and safety protocols to slow, if not end, the pandemic. We apparently don’t have the will to do so.
North Dakota by far isn’t the only state with surging COVID-19 numbers. There are a number of states struggling to deal with soaring patient numbers. There are states in a critical situation North Dakota hasn’t reached. However, the state appears to be on a path to darker days.
While the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people, even those vaccinated, mask up when in indoor public settings, few appear to be doing it. We have become lax about social distancing, and handshakes have returned.
Bismarck is the largest school district in the state, so how it deals with the pandemic will be watched statewide. School officials decided not to adopt many of the recommendations of Bismarck Burleigh Public Health. Even on school buses the use of masks is optional.
The Tribune editorial board hopes the district’s approach doesn’t backfire, but it’s a good possibility. Last season there weren’t many flu cases, but health officials expect a resurgence of the flu this year. The coronavirus and flu could be an awful combination.
The attitudes of many North Dakotans have no doubt been influenced by our leaders. The Legislature has limited the ability of the governor to deal with the pandemic. Many legislators argue that decisions related to the pandemic should be up to individuals.
Those who choose to not get vaccinated and ignore safety protocols put others at risk. The Tribune doesn’t believe the state needs to go into a lockdown. Just follow the basic safety protocols even if they are inconvenient.