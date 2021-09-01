Tribune editorial: Public needs to take steps to stop virus

North Dakota by far isn’t the only state with surging COVID-19 numbers. There are a number of states struggling to deal with soaring patient numbers. There are states in a critical situation North Dakota hasn’t reached. However, the state appears to be on a path to darker days.

While the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people, even those vaccinated, mask up when in indoor public settings, few appear to be doing it. We have become lax about social distancing, and handshakes have returned.

Bismarck is the largest school district in the state, so how it deals with the pandemic will be watched statewide. School officials decided not to adopt many of the recommendations of Bismarck Burleigh Public Health. Even on school buses the use of masks is optional.

The Tribune editorial board hopes the district’s approach doesn’t backfire, but it’s a good possibility. Last season there weren’t many flu cases, but health officials expect a resurgence of the flu this year. The coronavirus and flu could be an awful combination.

The attitudes of many North Dakotans have no doubt been influenced by our leaders. The Legislature has limited the ability of the governor to deal with the pandemic. Many legislators argue that decisions related to the pandemic should be up to individuals.