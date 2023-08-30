There are more questions than answers about the June 24 railroad bridge collapse over the Yellowstone River in Montana. While recovery work has mostly halted because of safety concerns, it’s obvious a renewed effort will be needed.

Six tank cars filled with asphalt and three cars with molten sulfur, another petroleum product, went into the river. Recovery work went about 136 miles downstream to the east of Custer, Montana.

Falling river levels have made it difficult to safely operate large power boats used by cleanup crews, so federal and state officials along with Montana Rail Link decided to halt most work.

The Associated Press reported that tarry petroleum asphalt covers parts of sandbars, and rocks and bushes along the shoreline are coated with chunks of yellow sulfur. An advisory against eating any mountain whitefish caught within a 41-mile stretch of the river has been issued.

Asphalt emits chemicals that are toxic to humans and the environment at a slower rate than other chemicals, so it can have a longer-lasting impact. Nearly half of the 48,000 gallons of the spilled asphalt hasn’t been recovered.

There are a lot of issues that need to be resolved relating to the bridge collapse.

Did heavy rain play a role? Were the rails in good shape? When were the rail line and bridge last inspected? What’s the likely impact on fish and other wildlife? Do farmers and ranchers who use the river to irrigate need to worry?

Finally, who, if anyone, is responsible for the incident?

The investigation continues, but it’s important that the public gets answers. Especially if it’s found that the incident was preventable.

There are infrastructure problems across the nation, with some well-publicized bridge and building collapses. Any time there is an incident like this one there will be questions about the safety of the bridge and rail line.

The Tribune Editorial Board also believes there needs to be a second cleanup phase launched when it’s safely possible. The sandbars, shoreline and water can’t be left with the remains of hazardous material. There are parts from the rail cars still in the river. At least eight snakes and 11 birds are known to have been killed by the sticky asphalt.

Until more cleanup work is done the threat will remain to wildlife and the environment.

This is the third large petroleum spill into the Yellowstone in Montana since 2011. Ruptures of crude oil pipelines crossing beneath the river occurred in 2011 near Laurel and in 2015 near Glendive. A small fraction of the oil from those spills was recovered, according to AP.

If the nation does a better job of monitoring pipelines, conducting safety inspections and improving our infrastructure, maybe the Yellowstone will be spared another big spill.