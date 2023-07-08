The two lawsuits between Sanford Health and Monarch Waste Technologies have become an ugly situation. The state shouldn’t wait for the courts to resolve the dispute; it should investigate and get to the bottom of the battle.

The allegations being traded between the two parties have to be disturbing to the public. The state’s major health provider is being accused of improperly disposing of body parts, while Monarch is accused of untimely disposal of waste and maintaining an unsanitary workplace.

Monarch argues it doesn’t dispose of body parts and that Sanford tried to sneak a human torso into its workplace. It also accuses an employee of Sanford’s subsidiary, Healthcare Environmental Services, of entering its facility, disorganizing the waste and taking photos.

Sanford said the body part was “clearly tagged” as “human tissue for research.” It said the body part was “a partial lower body research specimen used for resident education in hip replacement procedures.”

Monarch said it was a human torso with shorts on it. Monarch CEO and founder David Cardenas said that the facility it came from is “so far from a teaching hospital, it’s ridiculous.”

Monarch said the torso disappeared from its facility.

Cardenas said state law requires bodies to be buried or cremated after being dissected. Monarch said it rejected the remains and notified the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, which is investigating.

Obviously, Sanford and Texas-based Monarch are breaking up, something Monarch said Sanford wants to do. Sanford, meanwhile, said Monarch can’t handle the amount of waste it delivers.

Someone who donates a body for research expects it to be handled with dignity. Body parts, no matter how small, deserve better than to be treated as trash.

Sanford and Monarch both have a lot riding on how this dispute plays out. Sanford doesn’t want to be seen as cavalier when dealing with research remains or any body parts. Monarch doesn’t want to get a reputation of operating a sloppy and unhealthy business.

Before the dispute is resolved it’s likely both will be tarnished.

The Department of Environmental Quality needs to give the investigation priority. The agency won’t comment while the investigation is ongoing, which leaves the two parties trading allegations.

The investigation needs as much staff involved as possible. It’s concerning that the body parts in question disappeared. Someone knows what happened to them, and hopefully the department can find out.

Bodies are important both for research and for education. A situation like this can make people question whether they want to donate. That’s unfortunate.

The state needs to review how human waste disposal is monitored and whether changes need to be made. One ugly situation is too many.