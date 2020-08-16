Tribune editorial: Public deserves answers on virus questions

The North Dakota Department of Health is declining to answer some basic questions related to the coronavirus pandemic, citing a state law that gives the department a broad ability to withhold information.
Last week, the Tribune asked the department how many of the statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are in the two Bismarck hospitals.
The inquiry was prompted by news that a Mandan long-term care facility was opening a unit to care for some COVID-19 patients. A letter from the facility, Sunset Drive Prospera Community, informed families of residents that “hospitals in our community are at maximum capacity and are not able to meet the increased need for patients requiring a hospital bed due to COVID-19 or other emergent health care issues."
A health department spokeswoman declined to answer how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Bismarck. When asked why she would not release the information she cited a law related to the disclosure of records that states: “To protect the integrity of disease control records, to ensure their proper use, and to ensure efficient and proper administration of the department's disease control function, it is unlawful for any person to permit inspection of or to disclose information contained in disease control records, including results of laboratory tests, or to copy or issue a copy of all or part of any such record except as authorized by rules.”
The Tribune is not seeking names of patients or any information that would violate privacy. The only information requested was the number of patients.
Coronavirus hospitalizations rose for a fifth straight day on Friday to 65. With Burleigh and Morton counties as the state's hot spot, the public has concerns about hospital capacity. Sanford Health in Bismarck had 20 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, Dr. Michael LeBeau, president of Sanford Health Bismarck told the Tribune. A CHI St. Alexius spokeswoman did not respond to requests for that information.
Journalists in Fargo and Grand Forks have also been unsuccessful in getting answers from the health department about the number of COVID-19 patients in their cities, according to North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald.
Similarly, the department declined to release information on any companies that have refused to cooperate with requests from health officials during the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press requested the information after The Forum reported that GPK Products ignored recommendations by state epidemiologists in May to shut its plant down for two weeks when at least 10 people tested positive for COVID-19.
The spokeswoman said state law does not allow disclosure of information contained in disease control records, The Associated Press reported.
The law seems to be so broad that it can be interpreted to withhold information that does not jeopardize anyone's privacy. Withholding information about the number of patients hospitalized in a certain city doesn't serve any public purpose and in fact hampers the ability of state residents to fully understand the situation. If the department can release the statewide total, what sense does it make that a city total would be protected information? And when state officials, including Gov. Doug Burgum, often use the word "transparency," that's hypocritical.
The department ought to take a commonsense approach to balance the public’s right to know with legitimate privacy concerns. When the Legislature convenes in January, lawmakers ought to consider refining that law to better protect the public's interests. In the meantime, the department should not classify something like hospitalization numbers as disease control records.
