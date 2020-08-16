Tribune editorial: Public deserves answers on virus questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Health is declining to answer some basic questions related to the coronavirus pandemic, citing a state law that gives the department a broad ability to withhold information.

Last week, the Tribune asked the department how many of the statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are in the two Bismarck hospitals.

The inquiry was prompted by news that a Mandan long-term care facility was opening a unit to care for some COVID-19 patients. A letter from the facility, Sunset Drive Prospera Community, informed families of residents that “hospitals in our community are at maximum capacity and are not able to meet the increased need for patients requiring a hospital bed due to COVID-19 or other emergent health care issues."