Tribune editorial: PSC decision a victory for landowners

The North Dakota Public Service Commission sent a message this week that landowners’ rights do matter. The commission unanimously voted to order Minnesota Power to remove or relocate a wind turbine.

The three-member commission gave Minnesota Power six months to complete the action. The company can either move the turbine farther away from an Oliver County home or leave it down.

The Kessler family filed a complaint with the PSC last year arguing the turbine is within 1,125 feet of the house. The company had agreed to maintain a 1,400-foot buffer between turbines and occupied residences at its Bison wind farm that straddles Morton and Oliver counties.

There was debate over what constitutes an occupied home since state law doesn’t define it. The PSC decided the Kessler home was occupied. Keith and Deanna Kessler purchased the home in 1988 and lived in it. Their children continue to use it during the summers and plan to do so in the future.

PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak said the company never checked with the family to see if they were living in the home. Instead, Minnesota Power relied on plat books, satellite information and site visits. Despite the lawn being mowed, the company decided the home was unoccupied.