Tribune editorial: Protesters should find new ways to voice opposition

Those who participated in a protest at North Dakota's Capitol on Monday should have found an alternate way to share their message.

About 150 people participated in the “Protest to Put North Dakota Back to Work” to voice opposition to Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive orders that have closed some businesses in North Dakota.

There are strong feelings on both sides about North Dakota’s response to COVID-19, similar to reactions occurring in other states. Burgum’s executive orders have limited restaurants and bars to carryout or delivery and have closed recreation and entertainment businesses. Personal service businesses such as hair salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops are closed at least until April 30.

Some feel those orders have gone too far and want North Dakota to be opened up. Others have the opposite view and have argued for a more strict stay-at-home order.

All are entitled to share their opinions and give feedback to Burgum about how the executive orders are affecting them.