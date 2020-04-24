Tribune editorial: Protesters should find new ways to voice opposition

Those who participated in a protest at North Dakota's Capitol on Monday should have found an alternate way to share their message.
About 150 people participated in the “Protest to Put North Dakota Back to Work” to voice opposition to Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive orders that have closed some businesses in North Dakota.
There are strong feelings on both sides about North Dakota’s response to COVID-19, similar to reactions occurring in other states. Burgum’s executive orders have limited restaurants and bars to carryout or delivery and have closed recreation and entertainment businesses. Personal service businesses such as hair salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops are closed at least until April 30.
Some feel those orders have gone too far and want North Dakota to be opened up. Others have the opposite view and have argued for a more strict stay-at-home order.
All are entitled to share their opinions and give feedback to Burgum about how the executive orders are affecting them.
But those who participated in the protest should have found a smarter way to exercise their free speech rights. Some passed around a bullhorn while they expressed their views and many did not follow social distancing guidelines. The gathering had the potential to further spread COVID-19, which would only slow down North Dakota’s ability to reopen businesses.
The group did not have permission to hold the rally at the Capitol. Organizers did not give the North Dakota Highway Patrol the 15-day notice required for such gatherings. In addition, Capitol tours and gatherings are suspended under one of Burgum’s executive orders.
Organizers of a cannabis reform rally also planned at the Capitol on Monday did the right thing and moved their event online due to COVID-19. They were frustrated that the other rally was allowed to proceed, which is understandable. But it would have put Highway Patrol troopers at risk if they had attempted to have the group disperse. So allowing the event to proceed was probably the best course of action.
In order to get North Dakotans back to work, we all need to think about new ways of doing things to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including how we protest.
