Tribune editorial: Proposed tax hike reflects needs of city

Bismarck is adding schools, so more resource officers will be needed. With the increase in cybersecurity attacks across the country, it makes sense to bolster the IT staff. Plus, there’s more reliance on IT. During the pandemic many employees worked from home and support staff were essential.

At the moment the city commission remains divided over the proposed budget, 3-2. Mayor Steve Bakken and commissioners Steve Marquardt and Nancy Guy favored moving forward with the proposal, and commissioners Greg Zenker and Mark Splonkowski opposed doing so.

The public will be able to weigh in on the preliminary budget before the commission votes on approval, and a public hearing will be held before a vote on final budget approval.

Zenker and Splonkowski objected because they both wondered whether more reductions or efficiencies could be found to reduce costs. The Tribune agrees it would be good to find ways to reduce costs, and that responsibility rests with all commissioners and city staff.

Whether that’s possible while meeting one of the commission’s goals of maintaining existing levels of city services remains to be seen. It’s certainly worth the effort of reviewing existing costs.