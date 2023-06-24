Rick Becker is right -- North Dakotans are frustrated with property taxes that tend to increase every year. He’s leading a 25-member committee working to put a measure on the ballot to abolish property taxes.

Unfortunately, the proposed measure would result in more problems than it would resolve.

Becker’s group submitted a proposed constitutional initiative measure to Secretary of State Michael Howe this week. Howe has until Wednesday to create a petition title and get it approved by Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The committee will have a year to gather 31,164 valid signatures to get the measure on the June 2024 primary ballot or the November 2024 general ballot. Becker hopes to use volunteers to get the signatures.

Previous efforts to abolish property taxes have failed. In 2012 a similar ballot measure was crushed when 76% of the voters apposed it. A massive campaign against the measure drew voters to the polls.

Becker served 10 years in the North Dakota House and his efforts against property taxes failed in the chamber.

It’s understandable why the public is unhappy with property taxes. Valuations tend to go up yearly increasing homeowners’ taxes. Legislative efforts for relief have been hindered by rising valuations.

The legislative session that ended in April produced a bill that effectively eliminates state income tax for lower earners and reduces income tax rates for higher brackets. Under the legislation homeowners are eligible for $500-a-year property tax credits beginning next year. It also expands eligibility for a property tax credit for older homeowners.

House Bill 1158 easily passed both chambers.

Becker downplays the importance of the bill and says it fails to tackle the root causes of rising property taxes.

Becker’s proposed measure leaves it up to the state to fill the void if property taxes are abolished. He argues property tax revenue can be replaced by budget surpluses; reducing “corporate welfare"; using earnings from the Legacy Fund; or through state revenue from industries developed in the future.

The Tribune Editorial Board doesn’t believe it would be that simple to replace the property tax revenue.

The state was flush with revenue this past session, enabling the Legislature to pass a massive budget that even funds a new women’s prison. But we know from a few years ago when the price of oil tumbled that the state’s revenue flow can quickly slow to a drip. If that happens the Legislature might reduce the amount of funding to replace property taxes.

School boards, park boards, law enforcement, fire departments, and city and county commissions rely on property taxes. An argument can be made that if commissions and boards were more fiscally responsible, taxes could be controlled. It’s also true that officials aren’t just responding to needs, but also requests from the public.

It’s questionable whether the Legislature could handle the multitude of local requests when meeting every two years, or if it would need to meet yearly to provide funding. It could be a legislative nightmare determining how much money each county receives.

When Becker was in the Legislature he headed the Bastiat Caucus, ultraconservative legislators who believe in less government. Getting rid of the property tax could be a roundabout way to reduce government. If you have less money your wish list gets difficult to complete.

Property taxes may be a necessary part of governing; however, they shouldn’t be constantly rising. Maybe voters need to do a better job of electing officials who show fiscal constraint and throwing out those who fail to do so.

The Tribune believes the proposed property tax measure isn’t the solution, just a different kind of problem.