Two road projects, one tentatively set for next year and the other for a later date, will impact Bismarck-Mandan. Both should bring needed traffic improvements.

The smaller project, coming in at $15.5 million, will see upgrades including one roundabout on South Washington Street. Washington is one of the busiest streets in Bismarck, with more than 7,000 vehicles using the stretch of road every day. That number is expected to nearly double by 2045.

Efforts to reduce speeding and improve pedestrian and driver safety are factors in the upgrades. A city study found that vehicles on a regular basis exceed the posted speed limit of 40 mph. The project will create a three-lane street. Three lanes were chosen over five lanes to reduce speeding and improve pedestrian safety.

Using safety as a benchmark makes sense as Bismarck continues to grow. There are a number of streets in the city where motorists consistently drive 5-10 mph over the speed limit. There are streets where the argument can be made that the posted speed limit is too low, but the speed limit isn’t optional.

Unfortunately, streets and roads often need to be constructed to slow down traffic. People get in an hurry and become careless.

Construction on Washington Street is tentatively scheduled to begin in May 2024 and be completed by November 2024. That means nearly seven months of disruption along South Washington Street and Burleigh Avenue. The delays will be worth it once the project is completed. Funding hasn’t been finalized.

The second project, the replacement of the Grant Marsh Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan, isn’t anticipated to be completed until 2030. The bridge was built in 1965 and has seen improvements over the years. But it’s nearing the end of its useful lifespan. One public meeting has been held to gather public comments on the bridge.

Among the concerns raised are the lack of pedestrian and bike access on the bridge and a lack of overall efficiency. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is completing an engineering and feasibility study for Interstate 94 Midway and the bridge over the Missouri River.

The Midway is a section across the bridge where I-94 and I-194 meet. I-194 goes between the interstate and the Memorial Highway business loop. Improvements for I-94 and I-194 roadways and ramps are being considered.

The 58-year-old bridge remains in fair shape, according to Wade Frank, transportation manager for engineering consultant Stantec. About 35,400 vehicles cross it daily.

Obviously, a project of its size will see traffic delays and detours. As Bismarck and Mandan grow, a more efficient bridge will be needed. There will be more public meetings on the project and cost estimates will become available. DOT is expected to fund the project.

Written comments about the project can be sent to Theresa Maahs, Stantec, 100 Collins Ave., Suite 101, Mandan, ND, 58554, or to theresa.Maahs@Stantec.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading. Comments are due June 30.

Summer is known as the time for construction projects. These two will be bigger, but they will be worth the delays caused by the construction.