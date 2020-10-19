Tribune editorial: Project good investment in downtown

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Denizen Partners is investing $9.8 million in the heart of downtown Bismarck, filling a lot that has been vacant. The three-story building at 630 Main Ave. will house 52 residential units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The mixed-use development will provide more housing downtown, which community leaders say will help attract a workforce to Bismarck. The project will also help existing downtown businesses to have more customers living nearby. Developers broke ground on the project last week and expect to open in spring of 2022.

Down

North Dakota has surpassed 400 coronavirus-related deaths, with Burleigh County now up to 70 deaths and Morton County up to 48. The state on Sunday set a record for active cases of COVID-19 for the 11th straight day, reaching 5,652 cases. A total of 1,300 of those cases are in Burleigh-Morton. Hospital capacity continues to be a concern, with 147 people hospitalized as of Sunday. We all need to do our part to wear masks, social distance and limit social gatherings to turn those numbers around.

Up