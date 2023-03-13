This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota's Gateway to Science has opened in its new home overlooking the Missouri River valley. The 43,000 square-foot building west of the MDU Resources Community Bowl has 5 ½ times more room for exhibits than the old gallery at the Frances Leah High Prairie Arts & Science Center. It's a great source of educational fun for children. The $26 million nonprofit facility was made possible with the help of a $13.5 million grant approved by the Legislature in 2021. Lawmakers also OK'd $5.9 million for the Magic City Discovery Center in Minot. Boosting the education of children is a good use of taxpayer dollars.

Down

There's a perception among some North Dakotans that the Legislature is much too willing to bend to the powerful oil industry. The outcome of Senate Bill 2374 won't do anything to change that. Mineral owners asked lawmakers for greater transparency and accountability from oil companies when it comes to disputed fees. But senators instead advanced industry-backed proposals that would establish an ombudsman program to help sort out payment issues between royalty owners and oil companies. The House will now consider the legislation. Hopefully representatives will give serious thought to the request of mineral owners. Asking for more information doesn't seem unreasonable.

Up

A court judgment shut down an illegal robocall operation that targeted people in several states including North Dakota. Injunctions signed by a federal judge in Texas shut down the operation involving John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears. The defendants made millions of illegal robocalls in North Dakota in 2019 and 2020, including to people whose numbers were on the Do Not Call Registry, Attorney General Drew Wrigley said. Attorneys general in eight states including North Dakota sued in 2020 alleging violations of state do-not-call laws and state consumer protection laws, the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule. Wrigley acknowledges the judgment won’t stop all robocalls, but said it will “significantly change the landscape.” The Federal Communications Commission fined the telemarketers $255 million, but the fine will be largely suspended. Still, the judgment and fine should serve as a deterrent to other robocall operations.

Down

North Dakota child protection and family service workers are experiencing high turnover rates and burnout, the North Dakota News Cooperative recently reported. Agencies are having a hard time filling open positions, even with $10,000 sign-on bonuses. To be fully staffed, the state needs to add 16 more child protective services workers and 20 more case managers, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. A legislative committee is working on a study on equity and pay and benefits. Legislators should consider steps that can improve recruitment and retention of these critical workers.