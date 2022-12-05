Tribune editorial: Programs aid homeless in Bismarck area

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Recent developments bode well for Bismarck-Mandan's homeless community. The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has raised enough money -- thanks in large part to a big donation from Basin Electric Power Cooperative -- to reopen its emergency homeless shelter during the day, rather than just at night. United Way is continuing to seek money to reopen 24/7 for the entire fiscal year. Separately, a city-led initiative is taking aim at some of the root causes of homelessness. The "Better Bismarck" text-to-give campaign seeks to raise money to help local nonprofits that provide services for homeless people with problems such as addiction and mental health issues. Behavioral health issues aren't the only causes of homelessness, but this effort could help address a big part of the problem.

Down

Most people guard their privacy closely, especially when it comes to technology. But it turns out that Google in recent years continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking by disabling a feature the company called “location history." North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says that Google's actions were "alarming." The good news is that the search giant didn't get away with it. Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states including North Dakota to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations. Google says it fixed the problem years ago, and it has agreed to make location tracking practices more transparent to users.

Up

Bismarck State College has broken ground on a $38.5 million Polytechnic Education Center that will be connected to the BSC National Center of Excellence. The federally funded facility is sure to advance the college's workforce development mission that the State Board of Higher Education approved four years ago. And it comes at a time when the school is taking steps to boost enrollment. The center should help the college grow while also addressing industry needs in the state. BSC President Doug Jensen says the facility that's to open in the fall of 2024 will take the school to a new level.

Down

Water service was disrupted for a two-block area of downtown Bismarck over the weekend after testing confirmed the presence of bacteria in the water main. Regular water testing found coliforms in the water that services buildings along Fifth Street between Main Avenue and Thayer Avenue. Coliforms, a type of bacteria that occur in the intestinal tracts of animals and humans, are generally not harmful, but they are often an indicator that harmful bacteria could become present. City staff shut down water service to disinfect the affected water main. It's good to see the city is being proactive.