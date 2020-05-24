Tribune editorial: Production quotas on oil not the answer

The state shouldn’t place limits on oil production because of low prices. Instead, the Tribune editorial board believes the industry needs to do a responsible job of responding to market forces.
There’s a glut of oil worldwide and it makes no sense to continue to over produce. One, oil prices have nosedived and two, storage space for oil is being wiped out. The oil industry needs to react to demand, or the lack of it, and push the pause button.
Companies already have taken about 7,000 of the state's 16,000 wells out of service. State officials believe oil production has fallen below 1 million barrels per day. It’s a sudden plunge prompted by a Russia-Saudi Arabia feud and the pandemic, which halted travel and caused a drop in oil demand.
Last week, state officials held a hearing to discuss placing production quotas on oil companies. Of the 11 oil producers who have offered opinions, eight opposed quotas, two favored them and one didn’t take a stance.
Texas and Oklahoma have discussed placing limits on production with Texas rejecting the idea. In North Dakota, members of the Three Affiliated Tribes voiced opposition to the proposal. Ron Ness, director of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, suggested the state has other avenues for helping the oil industry.
North Dakota officials have an interest in maximizing the tax revenue it gets from the oil industry. When oil prices hit rock bottom it took a bite out of the revenue.
The Tribune doesn’t believe the solution lies in telling oil companies how much and when they can drill for oil. Testimony at the hearing indicates a lack of support for quotas. Imposing quotas could impact leases and result in jurisdictional issues related to wells on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
The oil industry always has been volatile in North Dakota from its beginnings in the 1950s, the boom and bust of the ‘80s and the big boom early this century followed by the price collapse a few years ago.
We think it’s unrealistic to expect the state to micromanage the oil industry. North Dakota has been exceedingly accommodating to the oil industry, but that hasn’t spared the state the ups and downs that the industry goes through.
Low oil prices and over production remain worldwide issues that won’t be resolved in Bismarck. North Dakota needs to allow the oil companies to deal with the issues. Hopefully, the companies will continue to pull back on production if that’s what necessary.
North Dakota also shouldn’t abandon regulations it has in place for the industry in a vain effort to prop up companies. The oil industry needs to figure this out and North Dakotans need to realize it always will be a bumpy ride when it comes to oil.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!