Tribune editorial: Production quotas on oil not the answer

The Tribune doesn’t believe the solution lies in telling oil companies how much and when they can drill for oil. Testimony at the hearing indicates a lack of support for quotas. Imposing quotas could impact leases and result in jurisdictional issues related to wells on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The oil industry always has been volatile in North Dakota from its beginnings in the 1950s, the boom and bust of the ‘80s and the big boom early this century followed by the price collapse a few years ago.

We think it’s unrealistic to expect the state to micromanage the oil industry. North Dakota has been exceedingly accommodating to the oil industry, but that hasn’t spared the state the ups and downs that the industry goes through.

Low oil prices and over production remain worldwide issues that won’t be resolved in Bismarck. North Dakota needs to allow the oil companies to deal with the issues. Hopefully, the companies will continue to pull back on production if that’s what necessary.

North Dakota also shouldn’t abandon regulations it has in place for the industry in a vain effort to prop up companies. The oil industry needs to figure this out and North Dakotans need to realize it always will be a bumpy ride when it comes to oil.

