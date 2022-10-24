Tribune editorial: Processing plant could diversify North Dakota economy

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A $433 million minerals processing facility is planned in the heart of North Dakota's coal country, as part of a federal effort to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the power grid. The Biden administration announcement of the project planned by Minnesota-based Talon Metals Corp. was greeted warmly by North Dakota and Mercer County officials, and rightfully so. It promises 150 new jobs, and another industry for the state. There are environmental reviews to be done, and state and federal permitting processes to complete. That should help ensure a project that's both safe for the environment and beneficial to the state economy. North Dakota officials consistently promote diversification, and this project should be another step toward that goal.

Down

Imagine a weed that's 7 feet tall, produces hundreds of thousands of seeds, and is strong enough to stop a combine. It's here in North Dakota, and it's showing up in more places. Palmer amaranth has been documented in 19 counties in a four-year span -- a total one expert says is "staggering." Officials are starting to plan ahead for when farmers have to start treating their fields for the weed. And that will be costly. North Dakota State University expert Tom Peters says the presence of Palmer amaranth in a field could triple chemical costs. That's a serious concern in a state that's heavily reliant on agriculture.

Up

The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard are partnering to develop a $40 million military museum wing on the southeast side of the Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck. The project is in its infancy, and there are several hoops for officials to go through. Next steps include getting authorization from the Legislature, and possibly some public money. But officials say they hope to pay for most of the cost through private donations. Anything that helps recognize the sacrifices made by military members sounds like a worthy project.

Down

A recent survey by Creighton University finds that rural bankers have two big worries right now -- rising farm input costs and resurgent drought. They're both legitimate concerns. Prolonged supply chain disruptions are leading to higher prices for just about everything, and many bankers see escalating costs of inputs such as fertilizer as being the greatest economic challenge to their bank and area over the coming year. Meanwhile, drought is worsening every week in North Dakota heading into winter, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says dry conditions are likely to continue or even worsen into spring.