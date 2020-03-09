Tribune editorial: Proactive virus planning is smart move

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
North Dakota officials are being proactive about the new coronavirus, communicating with the public last week about the state’s ability to test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. State officials said the risk of coronavirus becoming widespread in North Dakota is low, but they are making plans with local, state, tribal and federal partners to be prepared. Gov. Doug Burgum said the state’s emergency supply is well-stocked. The North Dakota Department of Health also established a website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, with resources for residents and an online survey for people who have traveled internationally.
Down
The coronavirus is not only causing health concerns but also is impacting the economy. A survey of Midwest and Plains states, including North Dakota, showed that the virus is having an impact in our region. The Mid-American Business Conditions Index declined to 52.8 in February from 57.2 in January. The index actually inched upward for North Dakota, from 52.0 in January to 52.7 in February. But as more cases emerge and worries continue, the impact to our state’s economy is likely to increase.
Up
The Bismarck State College Presidential Search Committee forwarded the names of three qualified finalists after a busy week that involved campus visits and open forums with five candidates. All three finalists have leadership experience at community colleges. They touched on issues important to Bismarck, such as workforce development and continuing education. The State Board of Higher Education will interview the three and name a new president on March 26.
Down
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is investigating after Cass-Clay Creamery recalled 1% milk that may have been contaminated with a sanitizing agent used to sterilize and clean equipment. The recall includes 1% low fat milk that was produced at a plant in Fargo and distributed to stores in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. People who drink the contaminated milk could have "temporary and limited burning sensations," the company said in a statement. State officials said people who drank the affected milk are advised to seek medical care and make a report to the agriculture department at 701-328-4767 or 701-328-4754.
Up
Two roofing contractors came to the rescue after a 96-year-old fisherman fell through the ice north of Bismarck last week. Contractors Robert Brendel and David Teal were shingling a roof by Misty Waters Marina boat ramp when they heard James Campagna calling for help. Campagna, a World War II veteran, expressed his gratitude for the roofers’ quick action as well as for medical personnel who assisted him.