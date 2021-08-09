Tribune editorial: Prison training program serves important mission

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A new technology training program within North Dakota’s prison system aims to improve inmates’ job opportunities after they’re released from custody. The Last Mile is providing training to 12 prisoners at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck through a $250,000 contract funded by a federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant administered by Job Service North Dakota. The state's Commerce Department and its Corrections and Rehabilitation Department also are grant partners. The program has the potential to address critical technology workforce needs while also helping participants turn their lives around.
Down
Criminal and civil court documents filed last week revealed that a pipeline spill that already held the record for being the largest in North Dakota history was actually 10 times larger than previously known. The produced water pipeline system owned by Summit Midstream Partners leaked 29 million gallons of contamination north of Williston over 143 days in 2014 and January 2015. It contaminated Blacktail Creek, a tributary of the Missouri River. Court documents show company employees suspected a leak as early as August 2014 but took no action to shut it down or notify regulators. The new information shows the spill holds a new record -- the largest inland produced water spill in U.S. history.
Up
Burleigh County is pursuing its first veterans memorial monument. The county commission last week voted to proceed with plans for a monument that would be funded by donations. The proposed memorial would be on the county courthouse grounds in Bismarck and would feature all branches of the U.S. military, including the new U.S. Space Force. Burleigh County Veterans Service Officer Mark Landis said the goal is to honor those serving in the military and all veterans. The project is worthy of community support.
Down
North Dakota agriculture officials reported the state’s first case of anthrax this year, in a Kidder County beef herd. Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground for decades and become active under ideal conditions, such as drought. A few anthrax cases are reported in the state almost every year; there were two cases in 2020. But some years there have been outbreaks, such as 2005, when total livestock losses were estimated at more than 1,000.