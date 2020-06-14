Tribune editorial: Prison system much improved due to Bertsch

Before joining state government she got valuable experience as an attorney for Legal Assistance of North Dakota and as an assistant state’s attorney for Burleigh County. Gov. John Hoeven appointed her labor commissioner in 2004 and then to the corrections post in 2005. She retired as a major in the North Dakota National Guard in 2007.

Bertsch has had her critics who don’t agree with her reforms at the corrections department and feel the prison environment has become more dangerous. The Tribune, however, believes she’s done an excellent job and improved the system. That’s why it’s so important for Burgum to find the right replacement.

What Bertsch has accomplished fits Burgum’s goal of reinventing government. The governor’s challenge is finding the right person to carry on the work.

During the 2019 legislative session, Burgum and Bertsch proposed major changes in the corrections system including moving the women’s prison from New England. The proposal came as a surprise to legislators and residents of southwest North Dakota and didn’t go far in the Legislature.

The Tribune believes the proposal has merit, but the governor and whomever replaces Bertsch need to do a better job of providing legislators and the public advance notice of proposed major changes and the need for them.