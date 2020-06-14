Tribune editorial: Prison system much improved due to Bertsch

Gov. Doug Burgum faces a critical decision as he replaces Leann Bertsch, director of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
She resigned effective July 31 to become senior vice president-corrections for Management & Training Corp. based in Utah. The company manages private prisons and U.S. Job Corps Centers.
Bertsch has been an innovative force in corrections for North Dakota. She’s also been active in national organizations and has received awards for her work. What’s been impressive to the Tribune editorial board is her ability to work with three governors, the Legislature, the judiciary and law enforcement to promote change.
Legislators and law enforcement officers tend to be conservative and often question major changes. To her credit, she’s been able to work effectively with all groups on sentencing guidelines, resources for inmate behavioral changes and prison system operations.
There are some dangerous inmates in the prison at Bismarck, but there’s also a good number serving time for drug-related and nonviolent offenses. There has been a focus on providing education, training and counseling so inmates can rejoin society.
Bertsch has said a number of times that we can’t solve our problems by building more prisons and locking up more people. She’s been a driving force to make prisons more humane.
Before joining state government she got valuable experience as an attorney for Legal Assistance of North Dakota and as an assistant state’s attorney for Burleigh County. Gov. John Hoeven appointed her labor commissioner in 2004 and then to the corrections post in 2005. She retired as a major in the North Dakota National Guard in 2007.
Bertsch has had her critics who don’t agree with her reforms at the corrections department and feel the prison environment has become more dangerous. The Tribune, however, believes she’s done an excellent job and improved the system. That’s why it’s so important for Burgum to find the right replacement.
What Bertsch has accomplished fits Burgum’s goal of reinventing government. The governor’s challenge is finding the right person to carry on the work.
During the 2019 legislative session, Burgum and Bertsch proposed major changes in the corrections system including moving the women’s prison from New England. The proposal came as a surprise to legislators and residents of southwest North Dakota and didn’t go far in the Legislature.
The Tribune believes the proposal has merit, but the governor and whomever replaces Bertsch need to do a better job of providing legislators and the public advance notice of proposed major changes and the need for them.
Among Bertsch’s strengths was her willingness to explore new ideas and her ability to convince others that these ideas could be adapted to North Dakota. She made changes in the state after touring Norway’s prison system.
The Tribune is disappointed she’s leaving the state job, but we understand the desire for a new challenge. Whomever Burgum chooses to replace her will be well-positioned to continue to improve the system.
