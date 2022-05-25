Tribune editorial: Primary will tell whether money talks

No one is questioning Gov. Doug Burgum’s right to donate to Republican campaigns. Whether it’s good politics for the governor to take sides in the Republican primary is another issue.

In 2020 Burgum donated more than $3.2 million to the Dakota Leadership PAC run by former advisers. The PAC was successful in getting Republicans favored by Burgum to win in the primary.

The most notable target in 2020 was Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Burgum and Delzer had butted heads during the previous legislative session.

Delzer was defeated in the primary by Burgum-favored David Andahl, who died of COVID-19. Delzer was appointed by his district Republican Party to replace Andahl, so he ultimately kept his seat. This year Delzer is one of five Republicans fighting for two House seats in District 33. And it appears Burgum is targeting his seat again.

Burgum has been accused by both Republicans and Democrats of attempting to “buy” legislators friendly to his agenda. The governor got off to a rough start with the Republican-dominated Legislature during his first term.

How much influence a Burgum endorsement carries in a Republican primary remains uncertain. However, most legislative candidates aren’t in a position to spend a lot of money on a primary. Getting funding for advertising, yard signs and other campaign activities provides a boost.

Burgum’s donations also can have a chilling effect on other legislators. Knowing that if you cross the governor too many times he might fund a primary opponent can create second thoughts. It’s an unspoken political threat.

Burgum points out that it’s not unusual for a governor and other officeholders to contribute to campaigns. The difference is that Burgum is well-positioned because of his successful business background to donate lots of money.

Former Republican Gov. Ed Schafer, who’s credited with reviving the party in the 1990s, has voiced concerns about Burgum’s donations. “One Republican just outright campaigning with gobs of money against another Republican” worries him.

Others suggest a governor trying to elect legislators who support his agenda threatens the idea of separation of power in government.

If North Dakota had a more competitive political landscape, Burgum might not be tempted to influence Republican primary races. If Republican candidates faced stiffer opposition from Democrats in the general election, Burgum might not want to challenge incumbents in the primary.

In most cases, Republicans who win in the primary can count on being victorious in November. Until that changes, Republicans won’t see a pressing need to rally around one candidate.

To be fair, candidates endorsed by Burgum shouldn’t be expected to rubber stamp the governor’s agenda. In the Legislature, local issues often determine how lawmakers vote. Still, having friendly legislators who remember donations has to help the governor.

In the end it’s the voters who have to decide if Burgum is trying to unfairly shape the Legislature with his pocketbook. We’ll find out next month how much clout there is behind the governor’s donations.

