Tribune editorial: Presidential library gets major boost

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Financing for a planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the western North Dakota Badlands appears to be taking shape. Oil tycoon Harold Hamm is donating $50 million to the project. Organizers haven't released fundraising totals or said what the library will cost, but the project has at least $150,000 in the bank now. And library CEO Ed O'Keefe says Hamm's donation is "a game-changer." Hamm's gift isn't a big surprise. He's made a fortune in the North Dakota oil patch, and he's made several other large donations in the state through the years, including $12 million last year to the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Down

Two North Dakota lawmakers have suffered injuries in recent falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, tripped on a rug and hit her head while going out the Capitol's west entry on the first day of the 2023 Legislature. She suffered a cracked kneecap and a mild concussion. Sen. Karen Krebsbach, R-Minot, broke a hip and wrist after slipping off a curb last month. The good news is that both legislators are recovering and still able to attend to their duties through remote means. But as Hogan noted, it's an unusual way to start a session.

Up

Future growth in Bismarck won't be haphazard. The City Commission has adopted a planning guide after 1 ½ years of work that involved input from local organizations, residents, focus groups, consulting engineers, architects and planners. The Together 2045 plan includes goals, policies and recommendations to guide the development of the capital city. Community Development Director Ben Ehreth says it's a road map for the city for the next quarter century. Bismarck is continuing to grow, and anything that provides organization and structure should be helpful.

Down

The BisMan Community Food Cooperative closed temporarily Friday, and a post to the co-op’s Facebook page on Sunday indicated it will be closed permanently after all products are liquidated. It’s an unfortunate outcome for the local food co-op, which has struggled financially for years. The most recent profit-and-loss statement shows a net income loss of about $93,000 in August and September. The closure came after several days of bare shelves, a closed deli and an advertised “end of year” sale. The co-op board of directors could have been more transparent with the public about the co-op’s status. A Dec. 31 email to members was vague, encouraging members to use their gift cards but only saying the board was meeting to discuss logistics of the cooperative’s future. The closure will be a loss to the community.