Tribune editorial: ‘Pore space’ ruling rights a major wrong

The North Dakota Supreme Court was right to strike down key portions of the state’s “pore space” law. The court’s unanimous opinion was released Thursday.

The Legislature passed the pore space law in 2019, with supporters saying the bill simply clarified the law on the use of voids or cavities in underground rock formations. Pore spaces are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground for permanent storage or for enhanced oil recovery.

The justices ruled the law unconstitutional because it took away the right of landowners to be compensated for use of pore space. Under the law, landowners couldn’t be compensated unless they had an existing contract. Landowners adjacent to a disposal well also could not make a claim that saltwater had migrated into their pore space, nor could they sue for trespassing.

It was an outlandish law that didn’t clarify anything; it just took away the rights of landowners and put money into oil industry pockets.

The Northwest Landowners Association sued the state, got a favorable ruling from a state district judge last year and then won in the Supreme Court. Derrick Braaten, a Bismarck attorney representing the landowners, called the ruling "a big win."

"I mean, there is nothing in this opinion that we are not absolutely thrilled about and don’t agree with 100%,” Braaten told The Associated Press.

The Supreme Court noted that landowners always have had the right to be compensated for the use of pore space. The bill was controversial in 2019 when it passed and Gov. Doug Burgum signed it.

It’s understandable that the oil industry wants the most favorable terms possible when drilling in North Dakota. But the Legislature shouldn’t have twisted the law to benefit the industry. Not all landowners are making huge profits off oil, with some making sacrifices for exploration.

It doesn’t help the image of the industry when companies suggest they might go elsewhere if they don’t get preferred treatment in North Dakota. The 2019 law allowed the industry to steal pore space.

After last week’s pore space ruling, the North Dakota Industrial Commission released a statement saying it is “committed to ensuring that underground saltwater injection wells are managed for the benefit of landowners as well as the oil and gas industry.”

That’s fine as long as landowners get reasonable payments for their pore space.