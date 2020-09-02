Tribune editorial: Plan needed for release of school data

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many school districts across the state are releasing little or no information related to COVID-19 cases. The Tribune in an earlier editorial urged districts to be transparent when reporting on the pandemic.

The public needs as much information as possible to make decisions related to the pandemic. It’s not an issue of identifying people, but knowing what schools have cases, how many are students or staff and whether some classes have gone to distance learning.

Parents especially need the facts so they can decide whether to keep their children in school or switch to distance learning. People without kids want information as they judge the severity of the pandemic and the steps to take.

With North Dakota in the low-risk category, it may give the impression the state doesn’t have a major problem. That’s not the case with North Dakota listed among states with increasing COVID-19 cases. Burleigh and Morton counties remain a hot spot for COVID-19.

Federal guidelines state that the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, FERPA, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA, don’t apply to COVID-19.