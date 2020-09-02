Tribune editorial: Plan needed for release of school data

Many school districts across the state are releasing little or no information related to COVID-19 cases. The Tribune in an earlier editorial urged districts to be transparent when reporting on the pandemic.
The public needs as much information as possible to make decisions related to the pandemic. It’s not an issue of identifying people, but knowing what schools have cases, how many are students or staff and whether some classes have gone to distance learning.
Parents especially need the facts so they can decide whether to keep their children in school or switch to distance learning. People without kids want information as they judge the severity of the pandemic and the steps to take.
With North Dakota in the low-risk category, it may give the impression the state doesn’t have a major problem. That’s not the case with North Dakota listed among states with increasing COVID-19 cases. Burleigh and Morton counties remain a hot spot for COVID-19.
Federal guidelines state that the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, FERPA, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA, don’t apply to COVID-19.
Mandan Public Schools, which opened last week, reported its first cases at the end of the week. At first the district didn’t release much information, citing privacy concerns. Later, the district released a more general breakdown of cases. It was useful, but more information should be made available.
School districts must notify the state of COVID-19 cases, but it’s up to the districts to decide whether to alert the public.
The Department of Public Instruction along with the North Dakota Department of Health and Information Technology Department are developing a plan to release data to the public on a regular basis. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has asked for the public’s patience until the plan is completed.
The Tribune editorial board believes the departments have had plenty of time to prepare. Since schools went to distance learning in the spring, it’s been obvious that reopening schools in the fall would be a challenge. Timely information remains crucial as we fight the pandemic.
Campuses in the North Dakota University System have been posting the latest information on their websites. Someone in western North Dakota with a student at the University of North Dakota can check the website daily to judge the situation.
Schools historically have been closed societies. Students’ rights in many ways end at the school door. That can’t be the way business is conducted during a pandemic.
The state needs to complete its plan quickly and get all schools on the same page. The plan needs to provide for the release of information essential for making decisions on the statewide, school district and personal level.
