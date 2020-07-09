Tribune editorial: Pipeline ruling shows failure of Army Corps

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline will have major consequences for North Dakota. But while many opponents of the ruling this week are criticizing U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for the decision, the criticism really should be directed at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Boasberg ruled this week that the pipeline should be shut down and emptied of oil by Aug. 5 while a lengthy environmental review of the project is conducted.

The more thorough environmental review known as an environmental impact statement is what the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes have been asking for all along. It’s what the Corps should have done in the first place before it granted the controversial easement allowing the pipeline to be built under Lake Oahe, just north of the Standing Rock Reservation.

Boasberg has ruled that the Corps violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it granted the easement. He had this to say in Monday’s ruling:

“When it comes to NEPA, it is better to ask for permission than forgiveness: if you can build it first and consider environmental consequences later, NEPA’s action-forcing loses its bite.”