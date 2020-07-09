Tribune editorial: Pipeline ruling shows failure of Army Corps

Shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline will have major consequences for North Dakota. But while many opponents of the ruling this week are criticizing U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for the decision, the criticism really should be directed at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Boasberg ruled this week that the pipeline should be shut down and emptied of oil by Aug. 5 while a lengthy environmental review of the project is conducted.
The more thorough environmental review known as an environmental impact statement is what the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes have been asking for all along. It’s what the Corps should have done in the first place before it granted the controversial easement allowing the pipeline to be built under Lake Oahe, just north of the Standing Rock Reservation.
Boasberg has ruled that the Corps violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it granted the easement. He had this to say in Monday’s ruling:
“When it comes to NEPA, it is better to ask for permission than forgiveness: if you can build it first and consider environmental consequences later, NEPA’s action-forcing loses its bite.”
The Corps has repeatedly failed in its review of the pipeline, taking shortcuts that will now have serious ramifications for the state three years after the pipeline began operating.
One example of failure is the agency’s environmental justice analysis, which is required under NEPA to determine whether low-income or minority communities would be disproportionately harmed by the project.
In its evaluation of the Lake Oahe crossing, the Corps reviewed two census tracts in Morton and Emmons counties, areas that are primarily white and more affluent than the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The Corps stopped its analysis 0.05 miles away, or less than the length of a football field, from the reservation.
Tribal officials also have argued that the Corps did not engage in meaningful consultation on the project -- a contention that the Corps has denied.
The Corps was prepared to do a full EIS until President Donald Trump pushed the project forward days after taking office in January 2017.
Boasberg said in his ruling that a full environmental impact statement process typically lasts more than three years. The Corps anticipates completing the Dakota Access study in 13 months. Boasberg wrote that if he did not revoke the permit, “the Corps and Dakota Access would have little incentive to finish the EIS in a timely manner.”
It’s unfortunate that these issues were not resolved before the pipeline was constructed. Now the shutdown comes at a time when North Dakota’s oil industry is already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and the downturn in oil prices.
Boasberg has been appointed to judgeships by Republican and Democratic presidents. He was appointed to his current position by President Barack Obama in 2011.
Boasberg acknowledged his order "will cause significant disruption to DAPL, the North Dakota oil industry, and potentially other states." But he added that the Corps has not been able to justify its decision to not conduct the more thorough review.
"Given the seriousness of the Corps' ... error, the impossibility of a simple fix, the fact that Dakota Access did assume much of its economic risk knowingly, and the potential harm each day the pipeline operates, the Court is forced to conclude that the flow of oil must cease," Boasberg wrote.
Energy Transfer plans to challenge the ruling, and the legal wrangling will add to the uncertainty for the industry and the state.
If the Corps did its job right the first time, North Dakota would not be in this situation.
