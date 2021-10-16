Tribune editorial: Petition risks derailing tax relief effort

The biggest danger could be the reaction of legislators to his attempt to go around them by having the public apply pressure. While the Legislature normally meets every two years, it likes to believe it’s in control all the time.

If the governor deeply offends the Legislature, it could make it difficult for him to get support for future agenda items. Governors in the past have learned there’s a certain art to working with the Legislature. Burgum is still trying to perfect that art.

The Tribune doesn’t believe the petition effort is wise, simply because it will irk many legislators. We do like the idea of temporary tax relief at a time when people are recovering from the pandemic. It would ease the burden on many people.

Legislators meet next month to decide how to spend federal rescue funds, and it appears the bulk of the money will go to infrastructure projects. That’s fine, because it will benefit the entire state and remove the need to spend some state funds on necessary improvements.

Burgum’s proposal puts money into North Dakotans’ pockets. Whether the money is spent, invested or saved, it benefits the economy.