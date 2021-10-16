Tribune editorial: Petition risks derailing tax relief effort

Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposal to provide tax relief has merit, but his efforts to promote the idea create political risks for him.
The governor suggested recently that the Legislature tap into the state’s estimated ending fund balance of $1.1 billion to provide $207 million in state income tax relief. It would be done through a $500 income tax credit on returns for 2021 and 2022.
The Tribune editorial board believes this would be beneficial for North Dakotans rebounding from the pandemic who are facing rising prices and an uncertain economy. Unfortunately, for Burgum, the Legislature has shown almost no interest in his proposal.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said there’s no support in the Legislature, while House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said any tax relief should be permanent. Voters in 2008 rejected a ballot measure to cut tax rates by 50%. Since then legislators have reduced the rates.
Public complaints about taxes are common, but it’s difficult to gauge how much support for tax cuts exists. Burgum is trying to demonstrate that by asking voters to sign a petition in support of his tax relief proposal. It’s an unusual tactic by a governor to pressure the Legislature into adopting a proposal.
There are potential pitfalls to Burgum’s petition effort. He could fail to attract a sizable number of signatures, undercutting the credibility of his tax relief plan. Even if he gets a large number of signees, opponents can argue it’s easy to get signatures when people haven’t heard the pros and cons of the proposal.
The biggest danger could be the reaction of legislators to his attempt to go around them by having the public apply pressure. While the Legislature normally meets every two years, it likes to believe it’s in control all the time.
If the governor deeply offends the Legislature, it could make it difficult for him to get support for future agenda items. Governors in the past have learned there’s a certain art to working with the Legislature. Burgum is still trying to perfect that art.
The Tribune doesn’t believe the petition effort is wise, simply because it will irk many legislators. We do like the idea of temporary tax relief at a time when people are recovering from the pandemic. It would ease the burden on many people.
Legislators meet next month to decide how to spend federal rescue funds, and it appears the bulk of the money will go to infrastructure projects. That’s fine, because it will benefit the entire state and remove the need to spend some state funds on necessary improvements.
Burgum’s proposal puts money into North Dakotans’ pockets. Whether the money is spent, invested or saved, it benefits the economy.
Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, wants to use the federal aid to write checks for nearly $3,000 to every North Dakota resident. The Tribune prefers Burgum’s idea and believes the federal money should at least partially be used for infrastructure projects.