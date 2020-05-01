Tribune editorial: People are key to success of reopening economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The protocols for a “ND Smart Restart” seem sensible, but their success will depend on people using common sense and adapting to a new way of doing business.

Gov. Doug Burgum this week unveiled new operating standards for businesses that have been closed or restricted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Bars and restaurants can serve dine-in customers starting today, personal service businesses can resume serving clients and fitness centers and movie theaters can reopen. But they’ll need to follow new protocols that will require a significant shift for businesses and customers.

Getting a haircut will require wearing a mask, both for the customer and the stylist. Groups larger than 10 will not be able to sit together at bars and restaurants. Dance floors are closed and no standing will be allowed in bars. Fitness centers can’t be open 24 hours a day.

The most significant change for businesses likely will be limits on how many people they can serve at one time in order to meet social distancing guidelines. Restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% capacity. Movie theaters will be limited to 20% capacity. Gyms will have new limits on participants in exercise classes.