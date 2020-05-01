Tribune editorial: People are key to success of reopening economy

The protocols for a “ND Smart Restart” seem sensible, but their success will depend on people using common sense and adapting to a new way of doing business.
Gov. Doug Burgum this week unveiled new operating standards for businesses that have been closed or restricted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Bars and restaurants can serve dine-in customers starting today, personal service businesses can resume serving clients and fitness centers and movie theaters can reopen. But they’ll need to follow new protocols that will require a significant shift for businesses and customers.
Getting a haircut will require wearing a mask, both for the customer and the stylist. Groups larger than 10 will not be able to sit together at bars and restaurants. Dance floors are closed and no standing will be allowed in bars. Fitness centers can’t be open 24 hours a day.
The most significant change for businesses likely will be limits on how many people they can serve at one time in order to meet social distancing guidelines. Restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% capacity. Movie theaters will be limited to 20% capacity. Gyms will have new limits on participants in exercise classes.
Limiting customers means limiting revenue, which will be a challenge for businesses, particularly the smallest shops. Meanwhile, businesses will have increased requirements for cleaning and sanitizing.
It’s unclear how the operating protocols will be enforced. Burgum this week said businesses will be required to follow industry-specific standards or risk fines up to $1,000.
But the state is relying on people voluntarily complying with the rules. Burgum said it will be up to the good judgment of North Dakota business owners and local enforcement. The state will not be policing businesses to see if they are following the rules.
Meanwhile, churches are starting to reopen as well. Catholic churches in Bismarck will begin holding public Mass next week, with modifications such as social distancing seating requirements and changes to how Communion is offered. Though North Dakota did not require churches to stop holding services, most voluntarily moved to online services to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It will take a lot of creativity on the part of organizations and businesses -- and patience from customers -- to implement the new standards. But finding new ways of doing business is essential to protecting workers and patrons and helping stem the outbreak.
