It’s not unusual for the Legislature to wait to resolve major spending bills until the end of the session. This year legislators are dealing with two competing bills related to the state’s public employee pension plan and its $1.9 billion shortfall.

The issue isn’t new, but legislators decided in the past to study it instead of making a decision.

Senate Bill 2239 preserves the present pension while providing $250 million from the general fund in the 2023-25 biennium and contributions from the state over the next 30 years. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, also increases employee contributions by 1% and employer contributions by 3.6%.

The bill also includes the option for all employees to enroll in the state’s defined-contribution plan.

House Bill 1040, which has support from Gov. Doug Burgum, provides a 30-year plan to be updated every two years to make the pension plan solvent. As amended in the Senate on Friday, there would be a one-time infusion of $135 million plus $65 million each biennium from a state fund derived from oil taxes to reduce the shortfall.

An actuarial study of the bill as it was introduced estimates the cost to the state of closing the plan at $5.5 billion. Supporters of the bill dispute that figure. Notably, amendments made to the bill since its initial introduction reduce the expense next biennium but increase the overall cost of closing the plan, postponing payments to future legislatures.

Under HB 1040 all new employees would be under a defined-contribution plan. There would be incentives for current employees to switch to the defined-contribution plan. A defined-contribution plan is comparable to a 401(k)-style plan, which is common in the private sector.

The North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS, supports SB 2239. It believes the bill provides members with the most security, provides a path to resolving the shortfall and offers employees the option of which plan to join.

Other states such as West Virginia, Michigan, Alaska and Oklahoma have had mixed results switching to defined-contribution plans. West Virginia decided closing the defined-benefit plan was too expensive and reopened it.

The pension plan’s shortfall occurred when the 2008 national financial crisis caused the fund’s assets to decline by more than 20%. Legislative sessions since then failed to fund the complete recovery of the fund.

It’s time for the Legislature to do so, and there’s a limited number of days left in the session to complete the work. SB 2239 provides one major expenditure and spreads out the recovery over 30 years using higher contributions.

HB 1040 requires a major expenditure this session and then relies on future legislative sessions to plow more money into the recovery. There’s no guarantee future sessions will look favorably on the bailout.

Legislators need to be frank about the cost of HB 1040, which appears to be substantially higher than SB 2239, a cost that might make future sessions balk. The reluctance to be clear about the cost of HB 1040 indicates the cost is a stumbling block.

Legislators need to find common ground. It’s important they agree on a recovery plan this session. There’s nothing wrong with compromise. HB 1040’s incentives for recent employees to switch to the defined-contribution plan could be incorporated in SB 2239.

Agreeing on a plan will be good for the health of the state, and SB 2239 offers the best path forward.