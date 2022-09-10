Tribune editorial: Party treated Haugen badly and it will pay

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party has been in disarray for several years, but it hit a new low with the situation involving Mark Haugen, the party’s candidate for the U.S. House.

Haugen stepped forward to challenge Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., for the House seat when the party was struggling to find candidates. In fact, the party failed to fill all the ballot spots.

In 2020, Haugen ran for state treasurer and did better than all the other Democratic-NPL candidates in statewide races. He drew 34% of the vote, not a stellar showing, but the best the Democrats could muster.

Haugen was willing to go to bat for the party again, which required his time and some finances. All candidates make sacrifices to run for office, and Haugen was doing so against steep odds. His chances of winning in this deeply red state were dismal.

The party’s convention endorsed him and he wasn’t challenged in the primary. It was no secret he opposed abortion, when the party tends to support abortion rights. When Cara Mund, former Miss America and recent Harvard Law School graduate, announced plans to run as an independent for the U.S. House, she made her support for abortion rights the centerpiece of her campaign.

The desire of national Democrats to have Congress pass a bill guaranteeing the right to an abortion has become a key issue in the fall elections. It appears to be the reason Democratic-NPL leaders and other activists on the left pressured Haugen to drop out of the race. According to The Forum, Haugen got calls from, among others, former U.S. Sen. Kent Conrad and former U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy.

Haugen said most of the concern voiced by those who contacted him was related to his pro-life position which he refuses to compromise. He said without party support he didn’t see a path to victory.

The Democratic-NPL members are playing a tricky game which the odds favor them losing. Republicans have tried to tag Mund as a Democrat, something she denies. She said in a debate with Armstrong she supports many Republican policies. At the same time, she declared she won’t let Republican or Democratic leaders dictate how she’ll vote.

Mund also interned with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and still speaks highly of his leadership skills and performance in the Senate. In the same debate, Mund discussed her opposition to some of President Joe Biden’s policies. She specifically noted her opposition to the president’s student loan forgiveness plan.

North Dakota Democrats were willing to dump a loyal party member who had accepted a major challenge for another candidate because of one issue. The party says it won’t help fund Mund's campaign or officially endorse her. At the same time there weren’t enough party members willing to stand by Haugen.

If Mund should win, which appears to be an uphill battle, Democrats might discover she’s more red than blue.

The Democratic-NPL can’t win even if Mund triumphs as it further tarnished its reputation with the shoddy treatment of Haugen. The party has had problems in the past finding candidates, and it likely will have a more difficult time in the future.