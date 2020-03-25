Tribune editorial: Parking plan must balance varied needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There has been at least one recent project in which residents protested a perceived lack of parking, and they lost.

One of the Tribune’s concerns is that the downtown could get more squeezed for parking.

Developers want to add 91 apartment units in downtown Bismarck through two projects. Together, the projects will cost an estimated $16 million. A variance is being requested for the larger project to reduce the number of required parking spaces. Part of the argument for reduced spaces is that people living downtown enjoy a different lifestyle that’s less dependent on vehicles.

Sanford Health plans to build a new heart hospital in downtown Bismarck. One of the issues that will have to be resolved will be parking. Houses are being removed near Bismarck High School to provide more parking after the addition to the school.

The Tribune sees the demand for parking growing, not declining. It’s likely the downtown will need more parking ramps, and then it becomes a case of finding locations for ramps.

Finding the right formula for parking is critical for businesses. If customers can’t find a place to park, they likely will leave.