Tribune editorial: Park Service should keep horses at national park

It appears the National Park Service wants to remove all livestock from Theodore Roosevelt National Park, though no decision has been made yet. The Tribune editorial board believes that would be a mistake.

The Park Service has asked the public to comment on three draft proposals dealing with the horses and cattle. People have until Jan. 31 to comment, and there’s a virtual public meeting scheduled for Jan. 12. More information can be found at bit.ly/3G5VHi7.

There are about 200 wild horses in the South Unit of the park and nine longhorns in the North Unit. The 1947 federal legislation creating the park didn’t mention livestock, and no law or requirement allows for livestock in the park.

The Park Service cites the desire to “better conserve the native species and the natural prairie ecosystem” of the park for considering eliminating the livestock. The three proposals being considered are:

Continuing under 1970s-era plans, but with reduction of the 200 horses to 35-60.

Expedited reduction of the herds to zero livestock.

Phased reduction of the herds to zero livestock.

The Tribune believes the park should keep the herds while reducing the horse population to 35-60. The Park Service has already launched a program using contraceptive techniques to keep the horse herd from growing. A phased reduction of the herd would involve a more aggressive contraceptive program along with the capture and removal of some horses.

American Indian tribes would have the first chance to get the horses. Horses not adopted by tribes could be auctioned.

The Tribune believes the herds, especially the horses, are an attraction enjoyed by park visitors. Tourism material and advertising use photos and film of the horses to promote the park and nearby Medora.

It’s difficult to pinpoint data on how many tourists come to the park to see the horses. But while the horses might not be the main draw, they play a role in attracting tourists.

The Tribune doesn’t see a horse herd of 35-60 posing a threat to the native species or ecosystem. Anyone traveling in North Dakota will see pastures with varying numbers of horses. If managed properly, there’s no reason a herd can’t exist in the park without damaging it.

The contraceptive program the Park Service is using means that the horse herd will eventually age and die. Unless the agency decides to replace aging horses, the herd will vanish.

That would take a unique element out of the park. The horses remind us of our Western heritage. Theodore Roosevelt would understand that because he wanted to preserve our environment. He also loved to ride.