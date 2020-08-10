Tribune editorial: Park expansion a good example of partnership

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District dedicated the expansion of Cottonwood Park last week, a project that illustrates the success of public-private partnerships. The expansion includes eight softball fields, four for adults and four that make up a youth fastpitch complex. Other new amenities include covered dugouts, scoreboards, a grandstand with seating for more than 250, a ticketing building, connecting trails, two playgrounds and two picnic shelters. The park was expanded with help from the Bismarck Men’s Slowpitch Softball Association, the Bismarck Women’s Slowpitch Softball Association, the Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Softball Association and a lead gift from Dakota Community Bank & Trust. The $4.3 million project had 119 donors who contributed $1.8 million, or 42% of the total cost.
Down
North Dakota Native American tribes are faced with difficult decisions as coronavirus cases increase. COVID-19 numbers for the Spirit Lake Nation stayed relatively low in the spring but have since spiked. Tribal officials attribute it to gatherings over the July Fourth weekend, The Associated Press reported. North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis said other tribes also are reporting increases. At Spirit Lake, tribal leaders are weighing options such as shutting down the casino again or imposing a stay-at-home order, which could have devastating impacts for the tribal economy and tribal members.
Up
Renovations to the Patterson Place building are restoring the historic character of the downtown Bismarck landmark. The Schuett Companies of Minnesota is renovating the housing complex, including residential units, basement and exterior. Restoring it has involved researching city, state and national archives and working with the National Park Service and the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure it’s historically accurate. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
Down
The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a shortage of rural emergency services volunteers. The North Dakota Newspaper Association reports that small town ambulance services that were already struggling with low staffing are now coping with concerns about COVID-19. Some people who would normally volunteer are choosing not to because of concerns about contracting the virus or due to doctors’ recommendations.
Up
Rough Rider Industries workers at the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown are doing their part to fight COVID-19 by helping fill the demand for masks and other products. Inmates make 6,000 masks a week and are on track to produce 100,000 masks by the end of August. It started with an order from the U.S. military for 12,000 masks. Recently, the University of North Dakota ordered 32,000 masks. The workers also make utility gowns, wellness signs and floor graphics to promote social distancing.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!