Tribune editorial: Park expansion a good example of partnership

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District dedicated the expansion of Cottonwood Park last week, a project that illustrates the success of public-private partnerships. The expansion includes eight softball fields, four for adults and four that make up a youth fastpitch complex. Other new amenities include covered dugouts, scoreboards, a grandstand with seating for more than 250, a ticketing building, connecting trails, two playgrounds and two picnic shelters. The park was expanded with help from the Bismarck Men’s Slowpitch Softball Association, the Bismarck Women’s Slowpitch Softball Association, the Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Softball Association and a lead gift from Dakota Community Bank & Trust. The $4.3 million project had 119 donors who contributed $1.8 million, or 42% of the total cost.

Down